Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service now supports up to six profiles on the same account, one more than Netflix.

The feature has been quietly rolling out in select countries and it’s available on a variety of devices that can run Prime Video apps, including Android and iPhone.

The arrival of Prime Video profiles couldn’t have come at a better time, as it will definitely come in handy as families self-quarantine due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Staying at home right now is the best thing you can do right now to protect yourself against the novel coronavirus, and to protect your loved ones and total strangers who you might otherwise come in contact with. Thanks to the internet and the increasing number of smart devices in one’s home, there are plenty of things to keep you occupied while you’re stuck indoors. Whether it’s working remotely or studying, there’s certainly an app for that. And the best part about staying home is that you can finally catch up on some of those TV shows that everyone is talking about.

You have a wide variety of options at your disposal, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. That last one comes free of charge with your Amazon Prime membership and includes access to plenty of shows, including a few great originals. Now, Amazon has finally started rolling out the one feature that can really come in handy during the COVID-19 outbreak: Support for multiple profiles on the same account.

Prime Video supports up to six profiles, NDTV reveals, with the feature having just gone live in India. The profiles feature works similarly to every other streaming service that supports it. Each member of your family, or the friends you’re ready to share your Prime credentials with, can create their own profile to keep track of the shows they’re watching, and to get customized recommendations.

Prime Video supports six profiles, which is one more than Netflix, including a Kids profile that exists by default. You can delete and add profiles whenever you want, but you can’t change the automatically assigned avatars.

A note on Amazon’s Prime Video help pages says the feature is available in “selected countries only,” without listing the countries that got the feature.

All markets where Amazon Prime or Prime Video are available will likely get the profiles feature at some point in the future. If you’re wondering whether or not you have it already, you can obviously just open your Prime Video account and check if it’s supported in your region. If it’s available, you’ll be able to manage Prime Video Profiles from a wide range of products that support Amazon’s streaming service, including Android, iPhone, the web, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast.

Some of the Prime Video originals you should check out include Fleabag, Hunters, The Boys, The Man in the High Castle, and The Tick, to name just a few.

