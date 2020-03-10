St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner — it’s a week from today, in fact.

To get into the spirit of the holiday, the Krispy Kreme doughnut chain is offering green versions of its classic doughnuts for the first time. And in addition to those doughnut variations like Chocolate Iced with green kreme and Strawberry Iced with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles, there will also be an extra special offering.

A “Leprechaun Trap Doughnut” that Krispy Kreme describes as a “pot of gold and filled with irresistible Irish Kreme-flavored filling,” will be available in limited quantities at US stores each day starting Saturday, March 14, and running through St. Patrick’s Day.

The fun actually gets started at shops throughout the US this Saturday (March 14) and will run through St. Patrick’s Day itself (March 17). When you visit a Krispy Kreme location, you’ll be greeted with display cases filled with what the chain describes as “greenified” versions of customer favorites. That will include doughnuts like the Chocolate Iced with green kreme, Cake Batter with green icing, Strawberry Iced with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles, OREO® Cookies & Kreme with green icing drizzle, and Chocolate Iced Custard filled with shamrock sprinkles.

While you don’t have to possess the luck of the Irish to enjoy these sweet treats, there is one particular creation that will be offered in only limited quantities each day — the new Leprechaun Trap Doughnut. Krispy Kreme describes it as a “pot of gold and filled with irresistible Irish Kreme-flavored filling,” and only a “very lucky few guests in every shop will have a chance to catch one each day.”

In an announcement about the limited-time flavors and the celebration in honor of the Irish-themed holiday, Krispy Kreme’s CMO Dave Skena, of course, decided to try his hand at some limerick-style verse: “Do you love doughnuts? Leprechauns sure do. They turned all our doughnuts GREEN! We even caught a few, and if you’re lucky, you can catch one too,” he says in the company’s press release announcing the new flavors.

Patrons are also encouraged to use social media to share how they’re enjoying the Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day celebration doughnuts, especially if they’re among the few who get to try the Leprechaun Trap Doughnut. Use the hashtag #KrispyKreme, and don’t forget to tag @krispykreme.

The chain’s staple, of course, is its signature Original Glazed® doughnut, which has helped it grow from its launch in 1937 to now spanning some 12,000 grocery, convenience, and mass-merchant stores in the US. The chain also has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries.

