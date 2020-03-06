Women’s History Month is being celebrated throughout March.

To mark the occasion (as well as that of International Women’s Day, which comes this weekend on March 8), Google is using a number of its offerings like Google Assistant as well as Google Arts & Culture to help people celebrate.

The effort is also about helping users learn more about incredible women, past and present.

Do any of these names ring a bell to you? Dolores Huerta, who was an American labor rights activist, or maybe marine biologist, conservationist, and author Rachel Carson? No? How about Savitribai Phule, who’s remembered for being the “mother of Indian feminism,” or Dr. Kakenya Ntaiya, an activist who works to empower and educate girls in Kenya? All of them are trailblazing women, and Google is using its myriad services to tell the stories of these and others as part of a special effort to honor women during March for Women’s History Month.

Clicking the respective links above for each name will take you to a rich, immersive web experience telling the stories of those and even more incredible women whose names you might not know, but chances are their work has already touched your life in some way, either small or profound. Moreover, that online exhibit (available at g.co/womeninculture) is part of a special push this month from Google that spans both Google Assistant and Google Arts & Culture.

Lilian Rincon, senior director of product management for Google Assistant, noted in a company blog post on Friday that when you wish your Assistant “Happy International Women’s Day” (which is this Sunday, March 8), you’ll hear one of the 12 stories about the women we noted above. You can also celebrate all month long, according to Rincon, by giving your smart speaker, Smart Display like the Nest Hub Max, or your Android or iOS phone any of the following commands:

“Hey Google, Happy International Women’s Day”

“Hey Google, tell me about an inspiring woman”

“Hey Google, tell me quotes from inspiring women”

Among other commands that Google recommends asking your Assistant, you can ask it to start playing a podcast about inspirational women or to text a friend “Happy International Women’s Day.” You can also learn more about the holiday by visiting Internationalwomensday.com, where you’ll learn this day has been celebrated for more than a century (the first gathering in its honor happened in 1911). The site also includes a slew of resources, such as ways to connect with other women celebrating the day and social media tools that can be used to help spread the message, among other things.

Google’s online exhibit at g.co/womeninculture also has other stories in honor of the month about everyone from female pop culture icons to female artists you should know, incredible women in fashion, science and so many other fields.

