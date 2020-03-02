I still can’t get over how impressed I was with Netflix’s new series Locke & Key that was just released last month. My expectations really weren’t that high after watching the trailer, since the various clips they used made it look like a CW show. Sure, CW shows are popular, but that brand of YA content with soap opera acting and bargain-basement visual effects really isn’t my cup of tea. I decided to give it a shot though, and Locke & Key was in a totally different league. If you haven’t already seen it, you’ll be hooked instantly.

Also, be sure to check out all the other original movies and shows that Netflix released in February. It wasn’t a huge month in terms of quantity, but there were definitely some high-quality shows and movies added to the company’s catalog. The second season of Narcos: Mexico is another great release, and people seem to like the new season of Altered Carbon, though I passed on it because I didn’t like the first season at all. Another show that’s definitely on my list from February is I Am Not Okay With This. It’s a brand new series with involvement from various people behind Stranger Things and The End Of The F***ing World, and it looks like a definite winner. Make sure you don’t take too long to binge-watch it though if it’s also on your list because March 2020 is here and there’s a slew of new original Netflix shows and movies coming along with it.

Over the course of this month, Netflix will release a whopping 55 different original TV series, movies, and specials. That’s up from 40 in February which is a huge jump, but thankfully there’s no sacrificing quality for quantity.

Starting on March 5th, the third season of Netflix’s hit show Castlevania is likely the first high-profile release this month. More than a half-dozen more Netflix originals will debut just one day later on March 6th, and the most notable among them is definitely the Netflix original movie Spenser Confidential. Finally, Netflix gets its own Mark Wahlberg action flick. New seasons of Kingdom and The Boss Baby: Back in Business are also coming next month, but there are three new seasons of Netflix original shows that are by far the most hotly anticipated releases of the entire month: Paradise PD part 2 on March 6th, Elite season 3 on March 13th, and of course Ozark season 3 on March 27th. I cannot wait to see what happens next in Netflix’s thrilling drama starring Jason Bateman.

You’ll find the complete schedule of March 2020 releases down below, and we have included links to each Netflix page so you can watch the trailers and learn more about them. Don’t forget to also take a look at all the movies and shows aside from Netflix originals that will be released in March because there are some awesome titles on the list.

Streaming March 3rd

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming March 5th

Streaming March 6th

Streaming March 8th

Sitara: Let Girls Dream — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 10th

Streaming March 11th

Streaming March 12th

Hospital Playlist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 13th

Streaming March 16th

Streaming March 17th

Streaming March 19th

Streaming March 20th

Streaming March 23rd

Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming March 25th

Streaming March 26th

7SEEDS: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Unorthodox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 27th

