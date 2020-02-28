I recently decided to start a rewatch of all three Matrix movies (which you can stream right now on Netflix) as a refresher in advance of the hotly anticipated fourth installment in the franchise arriving in theaters a little over a year from now. And while that’s certainly helping stoke my interest in what we’re in store for with The Matrix 4, there’s also something else I hadn’t planned on that’s amped up my excitement in a major way.

The world is a lot more connected these days — thanks, in large part, to social media — than it was when the first Matix film debuted back in 1999. Such that Twitter and Facebook have been flooded in a pretty big way with amateur photos and videos snapped in San Francisco, which is where Matrix 4 is currently filming. It’s so unusual to have this much behind-the-scenes content to peruse about a movie you’re excited to see — and today, I’ve now seen what I think might be the most dramatic footage yet captured by a fan in the area.

We’ve previously shared what I think might be a version of this same shot, albeit from a different vantage point. This footage below, however, might make your stomach drop and gives you a good idea of the extremes that stuntmen go to for our cinematic enjoyment. In this case, we have what appear to be stuntmen for Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, way, waaaaaaay up there between two San Francisco high-rises, pretty much hanging in mid-air. They look like specs as the clip begins, and then about half-way through it zooms in closer:

Suspect about a million videos are going around about this again this morning… but great way to start the morning and holy shit #Matrix4 pic.twitter.com/oRACfHQy1X — Campbell Brown (@campbellb) February 27, 2020

Word is that as of the time of this writing, filming is wrapping up in San Francisco. And as the above shows, there have certainly been over these last days some dramatic moments captured by fans and members of the public who’ve turned spotting various Matrix actors like Keanu — as well as snapping various aspects of the production — into something of a sport.

Here are some additional scenes captured by members of the public in recent days, including what looks to be a stunt stand-in for Carrie-Anne Moss as she rides down a street with a throng of people around her. At about two seconds into this clip, you can see her in the distance briefly soar into the air:

from @classic_rex – Finally bumped into Matrix 4 filming in SF! Looks like a Carrie Ann-Moss (?) stunt double on the motorcycle jump during the chase scene while the smoke machines go full blast.#matrix4 pic.twitter.com/LPkhJ7ZRXM — Poklukar Janja (@PoklukarJ) February 28, 2020

This next clip, meanwhile, seems to offer a different perspective on the motorcycle shot above. A few seconds in, we see the stuntwoman and her motorcycle execute a jump from a different and much closer perspective. Also, pay attention to the people walking around in a tight circle toward the end of this clip — will be interesting to see what that’s about:

Another take, less fog this time. Also the mysterious group of people walking in a circle 🤷🏻‍♂️ #matrix4 pic.twitter.com/8ic1hosSLH — nayr_tv (@NayrTv) February 28, 2020

As a reminder, The Matrix 4 is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021.

Image Source: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock