It’s so fantastic that we now live in a day and age when Netflix can release 40 new original movies, TV shows, and specials over the course of a month — and that month is considered by fans to be slow! That’s exactly what’s happening in February, which is indeed Netflix’s lightest month in over a year when it comes to the sheer volume of new original content added to the company’s catalog. Thankfully, there are some excellent additions to make up for the low volume, like the new fantasy show Locke & Key and Narcos Mexico season 2. If you want to make sure you don’t miss anything, be sure to check out our roundup of every new original movie and show coming to Netflix in February.
Of course, February is almost over so now it’s time to turn our attention to March. If you were upset that Netflix slowed things down this month, you’ll be happy to know that Netflix’s March release schedule is jam-packed full of new original series, movies, comedy specials, and more. A grand total of 55 different originals will hit the leading streamer over the course of the month, and there are plenty of huge premieres for subscribers to look forward to.
It’s difficult to even know where to start when covering the hot new releases you have to look forward to, so we’ll cover them chronologically beginning with season 3 of Castlevania coming on March 5th. Seven more Netflix originals will be released just one day later on March 6th, and there’s one in particular that should be on your radar: Spenser Confidential. That’s right, Mark Wahlberg finally has his own action movie on Netflix. Other big releases to look forward to include a new Marc Maron comedy special, season 2 of Kingdom, season 3 of Elite, season 3 of The Boss Baby: Back in Business, and plenty more. Then there’s the single most hotly-anticipated arrival of March 2020, which Netflix is saving for the end of the month. That’s right, Jason Bateman is finally returning for season 3 of Ozark, and it’s shaping up to be incredible.
All that and more is set to be released over the course of the month in March, and you’ll find the full release schedule with 55 new originals below. There are also links to each Netflix page that’s currently available so you can watch the trailers. Also be sure to check out all the movies and shows from other studios set to arrive on Netflix in March.
Streaming March 3rd
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming March 5th
- Castlevania: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming March 6th
- Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
- I am Jonas — NETFLIX FILM
- Paradise PD: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Protector: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spenser Confidential — NETFLIX FILM
- Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City — NETFLIX FILM
- Ugly Delicious: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming March 8th
- Sitara: Let Girls Dream — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 10th
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming March 11th
- The Circle Brazil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dirty Money: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- On My Block: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 12th
- Hospital Playlist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 13th
- 100 Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- BEASTARS — NETFLIX ANIME
- Bloodride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Elite: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Go Karts — NETFLIX FILM
- Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lost Girls — NETFLIX FILM
- The Valhalla Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Women of the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 16th
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming March 17th
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming March 19th
- Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME
- Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 20th
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Buddi — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Letter for the King — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Maska — NETFLIX FILM
- The Platform — NETFLIX FILM
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ultras — NETFLIX FILM
- Tiger King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming March 23rd
- Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming March 25th
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM
- The Occupant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM
- Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming March 26th
- 7SEEDS: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Unorthodox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 27th
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Decline — NETFLIX FILM
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL