It’s so fantastic that we now live in a day and age when Netflix can release 40 new original movies, TV shows, and specials over the course of a month — and that month is considered by fans to be slow! That’s exactly what’s happening in February, which is indeed Netflix’s lightest month in over a year when it comes to the sheer volume of new original content added to the company’s catalog. Thankfully, there are some excellent additions to make up for the low volume, like the new fantasy show Locke & Key and Narcos Mexico season 2. If you want to make sure you don’t miss anything, be sure to check out our roundup of every new original movie and show coming to Netflix in February.

Of course, February is almost over so now it’s time to turn our attention to March. If you were upset that Netflix slowed things down this month, you’ll be happy to know that Netflix’s March release schedule is jam-packed full of new original series, movies, comedy specials, and more. A grand total of 55 different originals will hit the leading streamer over the course of the month, and there are plenty of huge premieres for subscribers to look forward to.

It’s difficult to even know where to start when covering the hot new releases you have to look forward to, so we’ll cover them chronologically beginning with season 3 of Castlevania coming on March 5th. Seven more Netflix originals will be released just one day later on March 6th, and there’s one in particular that should be on your radar: Spenser Confidential. That’s right, Mark Wahlberg finally has his own action movie on Netflix. Other big releases to look forward to include a new Marc Maron comedy special, season 2 of Kingdom, season 3 of Elite, season 3 of The Boss Baby: Back in Business, and plenty more. Then there’s the single most hotly-anticipated arrival of March 2020, which Netflix is saving for the end of the month. That’s right, Jason Bateman is finally returning for season 3 of Ozark, and it’s shaping up to be incredible.

All that and more is set to be released over the course of the month in March, and you’ll find the full release schedule with 55 new originals below. There are also links to each Netflix page that’s currently available so you can watch the trailers. Also be sure to check out all the movies and shows from other studios set to arrive on Netflix in March.

Streaming March 3rd

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming March 5th

Streaming March 6th

Streaming March 8th

Sitara: Let Girls Dream — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 10th

Streaming March 11th

Streaming March 12th

Hospital Playlist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 13th

Streaming March 16th

Streaming March 17th

Streaming March 19th

Streaming March 20th

Streaming March 23rd

Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming March 25th

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM

The Occupant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming March 26th

7SEEDS: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Unorthodox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Decline — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

