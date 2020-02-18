It’s still only been a matter of days since Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S20 phone series, at an event during which the company also showed off its new Galaxy Z Flip phones, but already anticipation is building for Samsung’s next big product announcement that looks to be coming this summer. According to one leaker, the successor device to last year’s Galaxy Fold will “likely” launch around July, close to the same time as the forthcoming Galaxy Note 20.

These are both interesting devices to watch, for reasons that include speculation from industry watchers as reported by The Korea Herald that … well, that the new Fold might eventually replace the Note. Meanwhile, a new leak reveals that Samsung may at least be planning something pretty cool for the Note 20, which is expected to be announced in a matter of months. A new patent filing (via PatentlyMobile) reveals that Samsung is working on an all-new curved display that could wrap around the phone’s edges. Physical buttons like the volume button are also incorporated into this proposed curved screen.

From the patent documentation, we’re able to see Samsung’s plan for cut-outs that buttons can fit through:

Image Source: PatentlyMobile

A display that wraps around the curves of Samsung’s Note phablets would be a nice addition to a device that already has expansive screen real estate as well as S Pen support which allows users to take full advantage of the big, gorgeous display. Couple this with the prediction from noted leaker Ice Universe that the Note 20 will have a stellar refresh rate (a “more fine-tuned 120Hz refresh rate,” to be more specific), and it hints at the makings of a truly awesome screen that will be able to compete with the iPhone 12 quite nicely.

The patent documentation goes on to suggest a wave of new sensors could show up in the phone depicted therein, including a gesture sensor, atmospheric pressure sensor, magnetic sensor, a grip sensor, an ultraviolet sensor, and a temperature/humidity sensor, to name just a few. Of course, it’s always worth adding the proviso that patents aren’t tantamount to guarantees that the technology they depict will definitely be developed and commercialized. PatentlyMobile, for example, also points out that it remains to be seen whether Samsung will choose to go the route above or follow the direction spelled out in an even earlier patent from a few weeks ago that depicts a Galaxy phone with “side-bent glass having touch controls.” Regardless, this is another reminder that we have still more major releases from Samsung just around the corner that are definitely worth getting excited about.

Image Source: Lee Jin-Man/AP/Shutterstock