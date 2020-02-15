BGR has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. BGR and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers.

When you’re on the hunt for a credit card that comes with generous rewards and perks, it might be tempting to zero in on cards that offer big five- and six-digit welcome bonuses right up front. Indeed, for many consumers, it might be super-enticing to see a card like The Platinum Card® from American Express with its welcome offer of 60,000 points (after using the card to spend $5,000 in your first three months) and pretty quickly think about signing up.

In actual fact, though, the Amex Platinum also offers a ton of other reasons to think about signing up for this premium card, perks for which you’ll pay a $550 annual fee but which mount up quickly. Such that they more than offset the fee and give travelers, as well as anyone who wants a card that lavishes them with luxe benefits, plenty of opportunities to enjoy the finer things in life.

In addition to the welcome bonus, here’s just a sample of the many benefits this card includes:

5x points earned on airfare (booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel) and hotels (booked on amextravel.com)

Up to $200 in Uber credits ($15 each month, $20 in December)

Up to $200 in airline fee credit

Centurion Lounge access

Elite Status for stays at Hilton and Marriott properties

A Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit

Up to $100 in credit for use at Saks Fifth Avenue

American Express Concierge service

Access to the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program

Image Source: Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

If you’re searching for a rewards credit card, that list is exactly the kind of thing you want to see. Yes, a generous up-front points bonus is great. But you also want a string of perks that keep providing value. The Amex Platinum, in our opinion, does that and especially does it for a particular kind of consumer. Take a look at that list of benefits above, and at least one theme will jump out at you: If you travel at even a modest frequency, there’s a lot here to take advantage of.

You don’t just have to be a travel veteran to get a lot of value out of the card, however. There’s plenty here, as strange as it might sound since we’re talking about a credit card, that can make almost anyone’s life a little more enjoyable.

Below, we’ll summarize some of the finer points of the Amex Platinum’s benefit mix that will be invaluable to travelers and non-travelers alike. Many of them, again, are benefits that Amex Platinum cardholders might not even be aware of.

Highlights

When it comes to earning potential, this is a solid premium card that’s almost in a class all its own. You can use the Amex Platinum to earn 5x Membership Rewards points on airfare, plus 5x points on hotels booked through Amex Travel. You’ll also earn 5x points on airfare when you book directly with the airline or through Amex Travel — though, with hotels, you’ll only earn 5x points when you book prepaid rates through amextravel.com, or when you book Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts stays through Amex online.

As far as the card’s travel-related credits go, each calendar year you’ll get $200 in credit toward incidental airline expenses (You’ll need to specify an eligible airline, and unfortunately the credit doesn’t cover any actual airfare). It’s a nice perk to use to pay for anything from luggage fees to lounge access. One of the card’s most popular perks is the $200 in Uber credits you get each year. The way they’re doled out is that you get the credit in $15 increments every month, except for a $20 credit in December. Be sure and add your Amex Platinum to your Uber account and choose “Uber Cash” when paying.

Those credits don’t roll over at the end of the month, so if you haven’t used up your month’s allotment, be aware that they’re also good for Uber Eats purchases.

Image Source: Olly Curtis/Future/Shutterstock

Additionally, this card also grants you complimentary access to American Express Centurion Lounge locations — which, if you’ve never taken advantage of an airport lounge before, suffice it say you don’t know what you’re missing. The benefits include gourmet food options, craft cocktails and ample comfort wherein you can relax while avoiding the hubbub of the airport and crowds outside. This card also grants you access to Delta Sky Clubs when you’re traveling with Delta, Priority Pass Lounges and many other lounges.

Meanwhile, you also get Gold Elite status in the Marriott Bonvoy program, as well as Hilton Honors Gold status. Both of these entitle you to benefits like late checkout and bonus earnings on stays. As if all that wasn’t enough, this card even gives you access to Amex Platinum Concierge, a phone-based service that can help you book in-demand restaurants and events as well as find a perfect dinner spot or even deliver items on demand.

Feel like splurging on some retail therapy? The Amex Platinum has you covered there as well, thanks to $100 in Saks Fifth Avenue credit. It’s available as two $50 statement credits per year, the first of which is available from Jan. 1 through June 30, with the second available from July 1 through Dec. 31. Even better, there’s no minimum purchase required to trigger those credits.

The final word

Big up-front points bonuses are great, but don’t forget that the credit card you rely on can be about a lot more than solid one-time rewards. From the $200 airline credit to the “concierge” service and so much more, the Platinum Card from American Express offers a ton of value and benefits, beyond the obvious ones, to merit consideration for a spot in your wallet.

Image Source: Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy