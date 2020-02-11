Have you ever thought about whisking away your loved one for a sudden romantic getaway, just the two of you, the way they do in the movies? The whole, pack-your-bags-honey-we’re-going-away-for-the-weekend routine? There’s probably not a more perfect time to do that than this weekend, with Valentine’s Day coming up on Friday. And especially for those of you waiting until the last minute to pick out a gift — this is the kind of that would make you look like the ultimate romantic hero. Which is no doubt why Southwest Airlines has just kicked off yet another massive fare sale, with flights as low as $39.

They’re not all discounted to that degree, but there’s still an abundance of great deals pretty much across the board. It’s gotten to the point where I’m happy to be paying under a grand, total, for flights for two people these days — and, of course, everything you’ll find here is pretty much a fraction of that.

What’s even better is that, normally, you don’t have long to act for fare sales like these. Usually, we tell you about them and you’ve got a day or two at most to make a decision, which isn’t always conducive to trip-planning. This time around, though, you’ve got more than a week to buy your tickets. You have until February 20 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time to lock in your fares.

Here are the details to know:

You can find all the available discounted fares by heading to Southwest’s deals page and selecting the city you’ll be flying out of from the drop-down menu to see all the available discounted fares you can choose from.

You’ve got to book your fare at least 21 days in advance of your travel, and the tickets are nonrefundable. Also, seats, travel days, and available markets are limited.

The fares are valid on nonstop service unless otherwise indicated.

If you’re traveling within the continental US and or you’re planning inter-island Hawaii travel, you can do that between March 3 and May 20. Travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, meanwhile, is valid from April 14 through May 14, 2020, while international travel is valid April 14 through May 14, 2020.

Some of the deals you can take advantage of that I spotted Tuesday morning include $39 fares for some inter-island Hawaii travel; $99 flights from Atlanta to either Chicago or Dallas; a $109 flight between New York City and Nashville; and a $64 flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Image Source: LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock