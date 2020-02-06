Netflix has a ton of users around the globe and is continuing to add more to its massive subscriber base with each passing quarter. The convenience, the massive library of content — Netflix is unquestionably the gold standard by which all other streaming services are measured against.

And yet.

If you forced most people to pick the thing they wish they could change about the service, I dare say many of you would point to the same thing: The horribly annoying previews that autoplay as you’re scrolling through the service, looking for something to watch. Who actually loves being forced to watch something? Well, if you fall in that bucket, thank your lucky stars, because Netflix has finally seen the light and decided to do something about it.

On Thursday, Netflix officially revealed that the power to change this feature is now in your hands. Specifically, there’s now a way, finally, for you to turn off the autoplay feature if you want, and it’s super easy to do.

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

According to the Netflix help page linked to in that tweet above, here’s what you need to do. First, sign in to Netflix from a web browser. Select “Manage Profiles,” and then choose the profile you want to update (assuming there are multiple profiles on your account, like for multiple family members in a household). Then, simply uncheck the option to “Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices,” and voila — you’re done.

Netflix does caution that there might be a delay before the setting takes effect. “You can force an update by switching to another profile, then switching back in order to reload your profile with the updated setting,” the company says.

Image Source: XanderSt/Shutterstock