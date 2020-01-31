If you happen to notice problems with your cell phone and connectivity today, you’re not alone.

Reports have been streaming in of major outages at all four of the big US wireless carriers, including Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T (as well as some smaller carriers), with Down Detector showing reports especially on the East Coast. Users are also taking to social media to try and figure out what’s going, as the carriers themselves work through the problems.

The problems as far as Verizon goes appear to be most related to actual cell usage, though there have been sporadic reports that mobile internet use has been affected and a smaller number of customers complaining of “total blackouts.”

Is there a @verizon outage in the Triad? Anyone else having issues? — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) January 31, 2020

Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile having major cell phone outages. Any news on this someone fill me in? — ~ Yours Truly~ (@kandigurl9581) January 31, 2020

Has your service been affected too? Verizon, for its part, told a local TV news affiliate in Raleigh, North Carolina, that the outage seems to have been the result of making a change to its network that impacted a number of cell sites.

Here’s a look at the latest live outage map (as of earlier Friday afternoon) showing Verizon problems, via Down Detector, which indicated thousands of reports of problems for the carrier starting Friday morning:

Image Source: Down Detector

Down Detector on Friday also picked up hundreds of other issues and reports of outages from Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T customers, as well as smaller network operators. Hopefully all the problems will be resolved soon, especially leading into this weekend with the big game on Sunday.

Image Source: Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock