After Monday’s planned launch was delayed due to high upper-level winds, SpaceX is about to try one again to launch its newest batch of Starlink communications satellites. The launch is slated for 9:28 a.m. EST, and you can watch it all unfold right here. As is often the case with SpaceX rocket launches, the company is going to be live streaming the entire event from start to finish.

SpaceX’s YouTube page will be hosting the live stream. It will include a live video feed as well as commentary from SpaceX staff offering additional context about the mission:

Launch details, via SpaceX:

SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, January 28 at 9:28 a.m. EST, or 14:28 UTC, for its fourth launch of Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

The launch will include a used (sorry, “flight-proven”) Falcon 9 first stage booster. The booster last flew in June of last year. The booster will be recovered again this time around, with SpaceX planning for a touchdown on the droneship “Of Course I Still Love You.”

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites will serve an important purpose, but astronomers aren’t exactly happy about what they’ve seen from the tiny gadgets so far. More to the point, the satellites have already gotten in the way of astronomers trying to peer deep into space, blocking the view and generally being a nuisance.

SpaceX is reportedly working with scientists to come up with a solution, including the possibility of painting the satellites with a special coating that would make them less visible from Earth. In any case, none of those complaints will halt today’s launch, which should be taking place shortly.

Image Source: Terry Renna/AP/REX/Shutterstock