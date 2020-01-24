10 movies and shows to watch on Netflix before they’re removed in February

One thing that Netflix seems to have learned in recent months is that it’s smarter to backload the month with all of its departures so that we all have time to watch them before they vanish for good. For example, this month, nearly half of the content departing the service will do so on February 29th, and nothing at all is leaving from the 1st to the 10th. So, at the very least, you’ve got plenty of time to decide when you’re going to watch what.

Some of the movies worth watching before they leave include District 9, Lincoln, and 50/50. The entire Matrix trilogy is also being taken off the streaming service, so if you want to catch up before The Matrix 4 hits theaters next year, this might be a good time to refresh your memory of the first three movies.

Here are the ten best movies and shows Netflix is dumping next month, and the date on which they will be dumped. If you don’t watch them before then, you might never get to see them on Netflix at all:

Once you’ve had your fill of content that will be disappearing from Netflix next month, you can check out the full list of movies, shows, and specials being added to Netflix in February to take their place. If you prefer original fare, we’ve also got a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.