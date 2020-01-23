Now that the first season of The Mandalorian is over, you’re probably wondering what you exactly should be watching on Disney+. Of course, you could always dive into the back catalog of hundreds of movies and shows, but even at $7 a month, you probably want some original programming to occupy your time as well. Thankfully, Disney is answering the call near the end of February with new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
If you haven’t seen this animated series, it’s some of the best Star Wars media ever produced — often better than the sequels and almost always better than the wretched prequels. Between the 12 new episodes and the 6 seasons that are already on the service, this should help tide you over until Mandalorian season 2.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in the month of February:
Streaming February 1st
- Around The World In 80 Days
- Big Business
- The Sandlot (Returning Title)
- Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)
Streaming February 2nd
- Descendants 3
Streaming February 5th
- Toy Story 4
Streaming February 7th
- Diary of a Future President | Episode 104 – “The National Mall”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 114 – “Toy Story: Toy Bins”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 114 – “Dynamic Danielle”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 110 – “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
Streaming February 9th
- Old Dogs
Streaming February 14th
- My Dog, The Thief
- Splash
- Because of Winn-Dixie
- Diary of a Future President | Episode 105 – “Whistleblower”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 201 – “Marching Down the Aisle”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 115 – “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 115 – “Roving Robbie”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 111 – “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”
Streaming February 16th
- Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
Streaming February 20th
- Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
- Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire
Streaming February 21st
- My Dog, The Thief
- Splash
- Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1-2)
- Diary of a Future President | Episode 106 – “Habeas Corpus”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 202 – “Alaska to Marry Me”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 116 – “Aristocats: Headbands”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 116 – “Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 112 – “Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 701- “The Bad Batch”
Streaming February 25th
- Star Wars Resistance (Season 2)
Streaming February 28th
- I Captured the King of Leprechauns
- Imagination Moves (Season 1-3)
- Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 1)
- Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars
- Diary of a Future President | Episode 107 – “Foreign Relations”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 203 – “A Flashy Proposal”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 117 – “Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 117 – “Superior Salvador”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 113- “Lupe de Santiago : Seamstress”
- Shop Class | Episode 101 – “Hole-In-Won”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 702 – “A Distant Echo”
That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of February. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in March.