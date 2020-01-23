Now that the first season of The Mandalorian is over, you’re probably wondering what you exactly should be watching on Disney+. Of course, you could always dive into the back catalog of hundreds of movies and shows, but even at $7 a month, you probably want some original programming to occupy your time as well. Thankfully, Disney is answering the call near the end of February with new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

If you haven’t seen this animated series, it’s some of the best Star Wars media ever produced — often better than the sequels and almost always better than the wretched prequels. Between the 12 new episodes and the 6 seasons that are already on the service, this should help tide you over until Mandalorian season 2.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in the month of February:

Streaming February 1st

Around The World In 80 Days

Big Business

The Sandlot (Returning Title)

Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

Streaming February 2nd

Descendants 3

Streaming February 5th

Toy Story 4

Streaming February 7th

Diary of a Future President | Episode 104 – “The National Mall”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 114 – “Toy Story: Toy Bins”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 114 – “Dynamic Danielle”

One Day At Disney | Episode 110 – “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Streaming February 9th

Old Dogs

Streaming February 14th

My Dog, The Thief

Splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Diary of a Future President | Episode 105 – “Whistleblower”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 201 – “Marching Down the Aisle”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 115 – “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 115 – “Roving Robbie”

One Day At Disney | Episode 111 – “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”

Streaming February 16th

Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Streaming February 20th

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

Streaming February 21st

My Dog, The Thief

Splash

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1-2)

Diary of a Future President | Episode 106 – “Habeas Corpus”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 202 – “Alaska to Marry Me”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 116 – “Aristocats: Headbands”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 116 – “Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally”

One Day At Disney | Episode 112 – “Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 701- “The Bad Batch”

Streaming February 25th

Star Wars Resistance (Season 2)

Streaming February 28th

I Captured the King of Leprechauns

Imagination Moves (Season 1-3)

Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 1)

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Diary of a Future President | Episode 107 – “Foreign Relations”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 203 – “A Flashy Proposal”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 117 – “Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 117 – “Superior Salvador”

One Day At Disney | Episode 113- “Lupe de Santiago : Seamstress”

Shop Class | Episode 101 – “Hole-In-Won”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 702 – “A Distant Echo”

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of February. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in March.