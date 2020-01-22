Leaker reveals a stunning Navy Blue color option for the iPhone 12

It will still be several more months before the iPhone 12 lineup is officially unveiled, but the leaks and rumors are already pouring in even though the new year has barely begun. Among the tidbits we already know: The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a new rear camera setup and they’ll still have a giant notch, plus flat steel all around the edges. The lineup will also include 5G support and come in 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch variants that also feature OLED screens and 2mm bezels.

Meanwhile, a leaker with a mixed but often accurate track record is out with a new prediction relative to the phones’ available color options. Leaker Max Weinbach seems to think at least one of the iPhone 12 handsets will come in a new Navy Blue finish, possibly to replace the Midnight Green iPhone 11 option.

He shared his prediction with the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel, which incorporated it into the video you can watch above.

This marks yet another intriguing leak to put into the bucket ahead of the official release later this year of five new iPhone models in all, including the so-called iPhone SE 2 with a 4.7-inch screen. Add that one to the three we noted above, along with an extra 6.1-inch model. Many of these early reveals come from the top Apple insider in the world, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Among Weinbach’s past predictions, he correctly revealed in May of last year that a new light green color would come to the iPhone 11, though he did say that it would replace yellow, when both options remained available. Where his predictions have come up short include his estimation that Apple would include a native Calculator app in iOS 13, which didn’t come to pass. Meantime, check out the video to get a sense of what an all-Navy Blue iPhone 12 model would look like. Looks pretty attractive, no?