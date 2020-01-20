Updated Apple Watch app adds missing features we’ve waited years to see

NapBot advertises itself as a machine learning-powered sleep tracker app for Apple Watch and iPhone that packs a ton of features into the app, including giving users a detailed sleep history, presenting your sleeping heart rate and sleep trends, and revealing how environmental sound exposure affects sleep quality. NapBot also presents detailed sleep phases analysis by calculating deep and light phases, among other features.

Version 1.3.2 of the app has just been released, and it adds several new features that make the app (which also has a pro version that costs $1/month or $10/year) even more useful. The update includes, according to the release notes in the App Store:

New awake minutes trend for Pro users

Daily notifications for tracked sleep

Today widget

Support for all types of complications

Redesigned Siri Watchface card

Background tracking for the Watch app

Various bug fixes

According to the app developer, the update also includes:

watchOS app:

• Support for all types of complications

• Redesigned new Siri Watchface card

• Background tracking for watchOS app that makes watch app fully independent from iOS. You can remove the iOS app and use only the watch app. — Majid Jabrayilov (@mecid) January 16, 2020

One of the great things about the app is the way it performs the key sleep-tracking function. It touts a reliance on machine-learning that happens on the device itself thanks to CoreML improvements that came via iOS 13 and watchOS 6. The more you use it, the smarter it apparently gets — and the more insightful about drawing conclusions from your sleep data.

These screenshots give you an idea of what you’d see on your Apple Watch with the app:

Image Source: NapBot

While Apple still doesn’t offer sleep tracking built into the Apple Watch, there are a host of free and paid options you can try out in the meantime. NapBot offers a solid mix of features you’d expect an app like this to include, and it currently enjoys a 4.0 out of 5 stars rating (thanks to more than 120 reviews) on the App Store. Per the app’s notes on the App Store, NapBot does require “an iPhone that has the Health App installed and Apple Watch. Heart readings are read from the Health Data Store which is populated by your Apple Watch.”