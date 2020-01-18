Deal alert: Grab ‘The Office’ complete series from iTunes for only $30

Michael Schur, one of the most successful TV showrunners of the past decade, was chatting with The Daily Beast recently as part of a podcast interview that, at one point, came around to the notion of a possible reboot of The Office.

Schur, if you weren’t aware, worked as a writer and actor (portraying Dwight Schrute’s sullen cousin Mose) for the beloved NBC workplace comedy that ran for nine seasons. And while the idea of a reboot resurfaces from time to time, Schur said it will largely come down to whether creator Greg Daniels gives his blessing. But here’s the thing — that Schur was asked the question at all is reflective of the fact that fandom around the series is as strong as ever, evidenced also by the fact that two stars (real-life best friends Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer) recently launched a podcast called Office Ladies in which they are rewatching every single episode and sharing stories about them. Speaking of re-watching the series, Netflix subscribers only have until the end of this year to do that, as the series is rolling off the streamer and onto NBC’s new Peacock service in 2021.

However, thanks to a fantastic iTunes sale, you can get your hands on the complete series (Season 1-9) right now from Apple for only $29.99.

That’s a big markdown from the regular price of around $70. If you prefer physical media, Amazon also has a sale right now on the complete DVD version of the series. It’s currently $49.99 there, down from $79.98.

Buying complete series that you love might sound like a big or even an uncommon expense in the age of streaming, but it might be worth it here and there for your favorite series as the streaming world continues to splinter and get Balkanized into a million different factions. Whether you opt for a digital or DVD version of a series like The Office, at least you won’t have to wonder what its ultimate fate will be — something that fans are having to deal with more and more as shows move around and roll off one streamer and on to another.