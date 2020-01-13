OnePlus CEO confirms a major display upgrade for the OnePlus 8

Although OnePlus phones are as prone to leaks as any other flagship smartphone, the company behind the hardware is as candid about its upcoming releases as any in the industry. To that point, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced in a blog post on Monday that the next-generation OnePlus phone will feature a 120 Hz Fluid Display.

Resolution is still important, but there are only so many pixels you can squeeze into a 6-inch screen before the law of diminishing returns comes into effect. As a result, phone makers have been exploring other avenues to upgrade their displays, including refresh rates. Gaming phones like the Razer Phone 2 and ROG Phone II were among the first to experiment with higher refresh rates, but in 2020, OnePlus and other major brands are joining in.

“Following the 2K+ 90 Hz Fluid Display of the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus has once again cooperated with Samsung Display to tailor a unique AMOLED display with the most rigorous specs in the industry, including a breathtakingly smooth 120 Hz refresh rate,” says Lau. “The display uses the latest generation of organic light-emitting materials, with a peak brightness of more than 1000 nits and a much longer lifetime. In addition, we’ve raised the touch sampling rate to an industry high of 240 Hz for a more responsive touch experience.”

One of the hurdles that OnePlus has been forced to overcome is the fact that a majority of video content is still being produced at 24fps or 30fps. In order to ensure that video playback is smooth regardless, OnePlus is including MEMC technology, which is found in high-end TVs and can be used to enable 24 or 30fps content to be displayed at 60 or 120fps. OnePlus says that its hardware-based solution won’t be too taxing on the battery.

Be sure to read Lau’s post if you want to know more about the 120 Hz display that will presumably make its debut on the OnePlus 8 later this year, and which he says “will be the best you’ll lay eyes on in 2020.”