Huge leak reveals ‘Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok’ release date on PS5 and Xbox Series X

While smartphone leaks have become a dime a dozen, video game studios generally do a better job of keeping their secrets under wraps until the game actually ships. At least, that’s the case for most games, but for whatever reason, the Assassin’s Creed series has been the subject of countless leaks in recent years.

Ubisoft opted to take a year off after the release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but now that 2020 has begun, the first major leak about the sequel has already made its way online. This comes from an anonymous source on 4chan, so it should be taken with a grain of salt, but the details are so specific, and the series has been so prone to leaks for the past generation, that we have a hard time discounting the details within altogether.

According to the leak (which has been summarized on Reddit), the next game in the series is titled Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok and will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on September 29th, 2020.

Much like in Odyssey, players will be able to choose between a male and a female protagonist in Ragnarok. The RPG mechanics of Origins and Odyssey will be expanded upon in Ragnarok as well: There will be a few classes to choose from with their own unique skill trees; there will be more weapons, each of which can be upgraded; weapon durability will come into play; and the leveling system has been overhauled to be more like Skyrim.

As for the story, Ragnarok (as the name suggests) will take place in the ninth century and will follow a Viking named Jora. I’ll leave out the potential story spoilers, but Jora explores the world with a group of four companions, and other players will be able to drop in and out to play the game cooperatively with you.

There are plenty of additional details that I didn’t include here, but if the big leak is to be believed, Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok will be officially unveiled alongside the PlayStation 5 during a February event.