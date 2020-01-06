Samsung’s first-ever Galaxy Chromebook is a sleek, ultra-thin 2-in-1 laptop

One day ahead of the launch of this year’s annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Samsung decided to announce the imminent release of its first-ever Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 computing device — a sleek, ultra-thin laptop (the thinnest Samsung Chromebook ever, in fact) that looks stunning and will retail for $999.99.

In a statement on Monday in tandem with the release announcement, Google senior director of product management Kan Liu said that while students have relied on Chrome OS devices in classrooms around the world for years, Chromebooks are being increasingly used today by a younger generation as well as working professionals, alike. And that as demand for premium Chromebook experiences rise, Google will be investing more and more with partners like Samsung to build the next generation of flagship Chromebook product offerings.

This new Chromebook, which will be available in “Fiesta Red” and “Mercury Gray” finishes, will be available relatively soon, sometime in the first quarter. In addition to offering users a gorgeous AMOLED display and built-in pen support, it presents new ways to take advantage of the Chrome OS experience. And here’s what else users can expect:

It’s got a premium design aesthetic and measures only 9.9mm thick. It’s also built from durable aluminum to easily withstand everyday wear-and-tear.

Image Source: Samsung

This Chromebook also gets a first-ever AMOLED display offering 4K UHD resolution as well as a slim 3.9mm bezel for immersive, crystal-clear viewing, gaming and so much more. It will also come with HDR400 via a software update that will provide high-contrast graphics, along with Ambient EQ capabilities.

“The notion that we do everything stationary at a desk is a thing of the past, and people need premium devices built for our new reality,” said Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America. “By offering a seamless, premium user experience, Galaxy Chromebook helps you effortlessly switch between streaming, creative projects, word processing, and more.”

Additionally, this Chromebook was co-engineered with Intel as part of its Project Athena innovation program, which means the device, according to Samsung, “passed rigorous testing to achieve the program’s experience targets and hardware specifications, ensuring it consistently delivers the responsiveness, instant wake, and battery life” that users expect. Also, the Chromebook is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor along with Intel® Wi-Fi 6.