This Frontier Airlines sale is your chance to book a flight for a whopping 99% off

I don’t know about you, but now that the new year is here I’m already starting to plan my next vacation and get travel details locked in place for my next trip out of town. Granted, chilly weather has set in and will blanket much of the US with a frosty clime for the next couple of months or so, but savvy travelers know that the time to book your trip is sooner rather than later — and certainly not at the last minute, unless you’re fine with getting taken to the cleaners for waiting so long.

In addition to marking the start of a new year, January 1 has also brought something that travelers of all stripes can appreciate: A new fare sale! This time around, it’s from Frontier Airlines, and the discounts are extraordinary. You can save up to 99% — but the catch, as always, is that you’ve got to act fast. As in, book today.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frontier is offering 99% off your next flight when you use the promo code “ NEWYEAR .”

.” You’ve got to book your flight, however, by the end of the day TODAY (by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 1).

(by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 1). This offer is valid for trips happening between January 7 and March 5. It’s also valid for all nonstop domestic travel, as well as nonstop travel between the US and Puerto Rico on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The following blackout dates apply to these discounted fares: January 16, January 20-21, February 13, and February 17-18. The following additional blackout dates are for travel to/from Miami International Airport and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas: January 30 and February 3-4. Blackout dates to/from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport are February 20-29.

Click here to check out all the markets that are included in this offer. Finally, we should note that the 99% discount applies to the base fare only, not to fees or taxes. Additional travel services, such as advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge.