This Southwest Airlines sale has fares as low as $39, but it’s going away soon

If you’re a regular Southwest Airlines flier, you may have an email from the carrier sitting in your inbox right now touting some great news. The airline has been alerting customers to one of the many things that makes the fall and winter one of the most wonderful times of the year, as far as travel is concerned — the announcement of yet another sale on airfare. We told you just yesterday, in fact, about another such promotion (Frontier Airlines’ latest fare sale, offering flights for as little as just $20), and now we’re back to share details of a similar offering: This time, it’s from Southwest, which is running a 4-day fare sale that started on Tuesday and ends Friday night.

The discounts aren’t as dramatically low as Frontier’s, but there are still solid offers all around to be had, such as some flights we’ve spotted for as low as just $39.

The sale page here has a full rundown on what offers are available, such as $39 inter-island travel within Hawaii. And here are the key details to know:

You’ve got to lock in your flight by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday. Also, fares are nonrefundable.

Unless indicated, fares are valid on nonstop service. Otherwise, fares are valid on single connecting service.

The sale covers travel within the continental US starting January 7 through March 4, 2020. Inter-island Hawaii travel is valid from January 7 through May 20, 2020; travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, is valid from January 13 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020; while international travel is valid from January 7 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020.

Between this sale and the Frontier promotion (which ends at the end of the day today, so you might still have some time to squeeze in a booking), there should be plenty of opportunities for you to get away someplace relaxing or for a change of scenery soon. Other Southwest deals we spotted include Chicago to Detroit ($81), Nashville to Atlanta ($49), and Austin to New Orleans ($95).