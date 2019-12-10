Marvel just confirmed that an ‘Avengers’ movie as epic as ‘Endgame’ is already being developed

Ever since Marvel announced its next phase of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we told you that the studio must be working on an Avengers: Endgame sequel even though there’s no Avengers 5 movie slated in Phase 4. We then heard a few exciting rumors that said the next Endgame-like film might feature a massive crossover with the X-Men. Meanwhile, Marvel made sure to warn fans that the next Avengers might have a smaller scope than the previous two, which is obviously understandable. After all, the Avengers need to rebuild and we’ll have to see the new team members in action in films similar to the original The Avengers. That brings us to Marvel’s latest public appearance, which brought us the kind of news we’ve been dying to hear: An epic Endgame-like crossover is already in the works.

Marvel’s Trinh Tran, one of the brains behind the MCU, addressed questions about future Avengers adventures a few weeks ago and looked to temper expectations about a potential sequel. The exec wasn’t too revealing about Marvel’s plans and emphasized the importance of the upcoming slate of films in her remarks:

Our focus right now is to make sure that the titles that we’ve released in Phase 4… obviously, those stories are going to be new, exciting, different, and can connect with the audience like the other movies have been. Over 10 years ago, it’s always been our dream to get to Infinity War and Endgame level. We didn’t know obviously where that was going to go at the start of the studio, but it’s incredible to know that we were able to accomplish that. Now it’d be amazing if we could get to that level 10 years later, so I think it’s a dream to continue doing that and build upon the MCU and the connective tissue that we have. And now with obviously our Disney+ side and the shows and how our characters are venturing into that world and how that’s gonna lead to the future and more franchises and more stories and more properties and their connective tissue to the rest of the MCU, it would be amazing to do something like this 10 years later.

Her boss Kevin Feige was present in Brazil at CCXP19 last weekend, where he spoke at length about some of the upcoming MCU attractions. Inevitably, he addressed the prospect of Marvel making another massive crossover movie, and that’s where he surprisingly revealed that such a plan is well underway.

“The MCU is all interconnected, but we really focus on one movie at a time,” Feige said, per ComicBook. “We’re going to make the best Black Widow movie we can possibly make, the best Eternals movie we can make, the best Shang-Chi, the best Doctor Strange, Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Panther…and keep evolving their stories.”

He continued, “Then, yes, it is always fun to see them come together in a master plan. Which is, I promise you well-underway.” Sadly, that’s all he had to say about the matter, so don’t get your hopes up for an actual release date.

If that’s not enough to get you excited about the future of the Avengers franchise, then this little tidbit from Feige’s remarks should do the trick: “The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about The Eternals… yet.”

The Eternals is the biggest non-Avengers MCU film since Civil War when it comes to the roster of actors playing Marvel superheroes, and the film will premiere next November, a few months after the first Phase 4 movie, Black Widow.