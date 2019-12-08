Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 8)

As the year draws to a close, these lists keep getting shorter and shorter, but there is at least one big Netflix original movie still to come before the end of 2019. 6 Underground is packed with A-list talent, from its director Michael Bay to star Ryan Reynolds to a supporting cast that features Adria Arjona, Mélanie Laurent, and Dave Franco. As you might expect from a Michael Bay joint, there will be plenty of action and plenty of explosions.

The only other addition that really stands out to me is Michelle Wolf’s new stand-up special. Her Nice Lady special on HBO in 2017 was a nice surprise, so I’m definitely going to give this new Netflix special a shot.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of December 8th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, December 8th

From Paris with Love

Monday, December 9th

A Family Reunion Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

It Comes at Night

Tuesday, December 10th

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlander: Season 3

Wednesday, December 11th

The Sky Is Pink

Thursday, December 12th

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos — NETFLIX FILM

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, December 13th

6 Underground — NETFLIX FILM

Departures

Wednesday, December 11th

Get Santa

Saturday, December 14th

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in December, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.