6 NES and SNES games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online in December

A few months ago, Nintendo announced that it would no longer be adding NES and SNES games to its library of free classic games for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers every month. It certainly stuck to its word, as there have been no new titles added to the service since September, but this week, we finally got our first new additions since SNES titles were added to the service, and it’s one of the more compelling selections we’ve seen all year.

The most exciting addition is Star Fox 2, which was never officially released for the Super NES, but was included in the SNES Classic Edition in 2018. Now everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription can play it. Kirby Super Star is another highlight, and if you’ve never played Crystalis, it’s worth your time.

Here’s the complete lineup of free NES and SNES games coming to Nintendo Switch Online on December 12th:

SNES

Star Fox 2 – This 3D rail-shooter and second installment of the Star Fox series was first designed for Super NES, but went unreleased until it appeared on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system in 2017. This time, Emperor Andross is on a crusade to conquer the Lylat system and the Star Fox team itself. After a long wait, Star Fox is back in action.

– This 3D rail-shooter and second installment of the series was first designed for Super NES, but went unreleased until it appeared on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system in 2017. This time, Emperor Andross is on a crusade to conquer the Lylat system and the Star Fox team itself. After a long wait, Star Fox is back in action. Super Punch-Out!! – Featuring the tight gameplay and humor the series is known for, this sequel to the NES classic sees Little Mac return to the ring with the World Video Boxing Association belt once again at stake.

– Featuring the tight gameplay and humor the series is known for, this sequel to the NES classic sees Little Mac return to the ring with the World Video Boxing Association belt once again at stake. Kirby Super Star – That awful King Dedede is at it again – he’s stolen all the food in Dream Land. It’s up to Kirby to get it back and ultimately save Popstar from being taken over. There’s never a dull moment as Kirby dashes, flies and fights!

– That awful King Dedede is at it again – he’s stolen all the food in Dream Land. It’s up to Kirby to get it back and ultimately save Popstar from being taken over. There’s never a dull moment as Kirby dashes, flies and fights! Breath of Fire II – Set 500 years after the original, take on the role of Ryu, the last member of the Dragon Clan. A cast of unusual and exciting companions join you in your adventures across a wondrous land full of magic and mystery.

NES

Crystalis – An epic story for action-RPG fans is ready to unfold. Set in a world where civilization lies in ruins, the young protagonist awakes from cryogenic sleep and the adventure begins. Collect the Sword of Wind and venture into the unknown.

– An epic story for action-RPG fans is ready to unfold. Set in a world where civilization lies in ruins, the young protagonist awakes from cryogenic sleep and the adventure begins. Collect the Sword of Wind and venture into the unknown. Journey to Silius – Join Jay on his run-and-gun mission to take down the mechanical army responsible for his father’s death. Defeat endless waves of attack robots and fulfill his father’s dream of developing a space colony in the Silius Solar System.

There are a variety of payment schemes for Nintendo Switch Online: $3.99 for one month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 for a year. There’s also a family plan that costs $34.99, but can support up to 8 Nintendo Accounts. If you want to try it out before you commit to paying, there’s a 7-day free trial as well.