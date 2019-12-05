The 30 most-watched TV shows for November

If everyone could just stop launching new streaming services for a moment, with fantastic exclusive content that I keep having to add to my must-watch list that’s growing longer and longer, I would appreciate it very much.

The month of November didn’t just see the launch of major new streaming services (Disney+ and Apple TV+), though. In between making time for new episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney+, your streaming calendar was no doubt jam-packed with content like Season 3 of The Crown on Netflix, Jack Ryan’s sophomore season on Amazon, new episodes of Apple TV+ shows like For All Mankind and The Morning Show, and a whole lot more. So much to watch, so little time — which is all a long way of saying: Read on for our regular rundown of the most popular shows streamed during the month of November.

The full list of the most-watched shows in November across all major streaming services comes as usual from the team at streaming search engine Reelgood. The methodology includes studying user behavior and preferences across the service.

One of the highlights of the month has to be Disney+ exploding onto the scene — and when you stop and think about it, it’s been seriously impressive how quickly Disney was able to launch its new streaming service and present an all-new show that’s become such a buzzy pop culture property in the weeks since. Anyone tired of the Baby Yoda memes and tweets yet?

If I aged as slowly as #BabyYoda I’d be making some serious bank right now. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 4, 2019

When you’re tryna turn up but no one is on your level 🤣😭🤣😭 #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/7FYl8sIOdf — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) December 5, 2019

Elisabeth Moss says that #BabyYoda has "united the country in a way that is very necessary" pic.twitter.com/QwGhG6PrDU — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2019

Of course, #babyyoda wasn’t the only thing happening in the streaming world during the month of November (even if it was the most adorable). Without further ado, dive into the list of the most-watched series last month, and see if you agree with the folks at Reelgood:

The 30 most-watched shows for November: