If you care about your health, you need Heart Analyzer’s updated Apple Watch app

The Apple Watch is much more than a useful piece of wearable tech that can helpfully assist with various tasks as you go about your day, such as allowing you to perform some functions like texting that you’d normally have to reach for your iPhone to complete. It’s also a potentially life-saving health- and wellness-minded complement to your overall physical fitness regimen, thanks to its ability to nudge you to be more active and its tracking of your heart activity.

Along those lines, app developer Helix Apps Ltd. has completely revamped its Heart Analyzer app for the watch to offer wearers an even deeper, data-rich look at their heart activity over a period of time. The redesign includes customizable complications to keep you up-to-date on your heart rate, plus an app interface that’s gotten a top-to-bottom overhaul and shows snapshot graphs of your heart rate over the course of a day.

According to the app’s release notes, Heart Analyzer leverages the full power of the Apple Watch and all the data it measures via the Health app to offer you a tool for understanding your personal data — and for identifying trends that hopefully can serve as a jumping-off point for making changes, where needed.

In terms of the app overhaul we mentioned, again per those release notes, users on WatchOS 6 can now get visuals of your recent heart rate and graphs of the day, graph a variety of metrics including Activity and Cardio Points from the past week directly from the watch, view details on your past week’s workouts, choose your complication preferences right on the watch, and enjoy new customization options including a new daytime graph option for users who don’t wear their watch at night.

The app is available to download for free, and if you want to unlock more features and customization, those are available for a $2 in-app purchase each.