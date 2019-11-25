Apple’s Black Friday 2019 deals have been announced – here are all the best deals you’ll find

Apple last week published its 2019 gift ideas catalog, a page on the company’s website that reunites all the products Apple launched so far, including this year’s hottest new devices. iPhone 11, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 5, and the latest MacBooks are easily among the most wanted products of the season. The gift catalog did not include any special Black Friday discounts on any of that. It’s something that Apple does every year in the days leading to the busiest shopping day of the season. However, Apple is back with its own Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which are in line with Apple’s previous offerings for the period.

Rather than putting out a digital flyer for buyers to inspect, Apple quietly posted the following intro on its homepage:

Image Source: Apple Inc.

The company invites buyers to “unwrap amazing offers this Friday.” What that means is you’ll get an Apple Store Gift Card of up to $200 on select products from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

The fine print makes it clear that the “gift card values vary based on products purchased,” without explaining exactly what kind of savings you can expect. The more expensive the product you want to buy, the bigger the gift card will be. Products like the iPhone 11 Pro phones, iPad Pros, and MacBooks will net you a more significant return, while cheaper devices and accessories will get you a gift card of lesser value.

The promotion will be available in the US, but also in different other markets, including Europe and the UK, and Canada. The same gift card rules apply, only expect Apple to offer you gift cards in local currency.

It goes without saying that Apple’s Black Friday 2019 deals aren’t as good as what you get from third-party retailers, and there’s no huge surprise there. That’s how Apple has been doing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But the promo might still be good for those people shopping Apple gear directly from Apple this Black Friday season, especially those customers who want to make the most of Apple Card cashback on Apple products — that’s 3% cashback on products purchased directly from Apple.

Better Apple deals await at other stores, however, and we’ve put together a list of all the Black Friday sales on Apple gear — check out all the offers below:

iPhone 11 and older iPhones

Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR

AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Beats headphones

Image Source: Marques Brownee

Apple Watch

Image Source: Apple Inc.

iPad Pro and iPad

Image Source: Apple Inc.

MacBook Pro, Air, and iMac

Apple TV and Homepod

iTunes gift cards