Apple’s Black Friday 2019 deals have been announced – here are all the best deals you’ll find

Apple last week published its 2019 gift ideas catalog, a page on the company’s website that reunites all the products Apple launched so far, including this year’s hottest new devices. iPhone 11, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 5, and the latest MacBooks are easily among the most wanted products of the season. The gift catalog did not include any special Black Friday discounts on any of that. It’s something that Apple does every year in the days leading to the busiest shopping day of the season. However, Apple is back with its own Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which are in line with Apple’s previous offerings for the period.
Rather than putting out a digital flyer for buyers to inspect, Apple quietly posted the following intro on its homepage:
The company invites buyers to “unwrap amazing offers this Friday.” What that means is you’ll get an Apple Store Gift Card of up to $200 on select products from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
The fine print makes it clear that the “gift card values vary based on products purchased,” without explaining exactly what kind of savings you can expect. The more expensive the product you want to buy, the bigger the gift card will be. Products like the iPhone 11 Pro phones, iPad Pros, and MacBooks will net you a more significant return, while cheaper devices and accessories will get you a gift card of lesser value.
The promotion will be available in the US, but also in different other markets, including Europe and the UK, and Canada. The same gift card rules apply, only expect Apple to offer you gift cards in local currency.
It goes without saying that Apple’s Black Friday 2019 deals aren’t as good as what you get from third-party retailers, and there’s no huge surprise there. That’s how Apple has been doing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But the promo might still be good for those people shopping Apple gear directly from Apple this Black Friday season, especially those customers who want to make the most of Apple Card cashback on Apple products — that’s 3% cashback on products purchased directly from Apple.
Better Apple deals await at other stores, however, and we’ve put together a list of all the Black Friday sales on Apple gear — check out all the offers below:
iPhone 11 and older iPhones
- Amazon: Discounted iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and iPhone 6s
- Best Buy: Save up to $500 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation and trade-in for iPhone 11 Pro
- Best Buy: Save up to $500 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation and trade-in for iPhone 11
- Best Buy: Starting at $9.99/month with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and an additional $100 with qualified AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- BJ’s: $250 when you switch and buy a smartphone on an AT&T installment plan
- Target: $200 with qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon of iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11
- Target: $200 with qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon of iPhone XS Max or iPhone XS
- T-Mobile: Free iPhone 8 or up to $450 off iPhone 8 Plus with trade-in and new voice line activation
- Walmart: Up to $700 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for iPhone XS models
- Walmart: Up to $650 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for iPhone XS Max or XR models
- Walmart: Up to $550 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max models
- Walmart: $149 iPhone 6s Plus 32GB on Straight Talk or Total Wireless (save $50)
- Walmart: $99 iPhone 6s 32GB on Straight Talk or Total Wireless (save $50)
AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Beats headphones
- Amazon: $234.98 AirPods Pro with wireless charging case (save $24)
- Amazon: $164.99 AirPods with wireless charging case (save $34)
- Amazon: $139 AirPods with wired charging case (save $20)
- Best Buy: $249.99 AirPods Pro wireless earphones
- Best Buy: $199.99 Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones (save $50)
- Best Buy: $199.99 Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones (save $150)
- Best Buy: $144.99 AirPods wireless earphones with wired charging case (save $15)
- Best Buy: $89.99 Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones (save $110)
- Costco: $10 off AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
- Kohl’s: $279.99 Beast Studio Wireless headphones (save $70) – $75 Kohl’s Cash
- Kohl’s: $199.99 Powerbeats Pro (save $50) – $60 Kohl’s Cash
- Kohl’s: $79.99 Beats X (save $40) – $15 Kohl’s Cash
- Kohl’s: $49.99 urBeats (save $50) – $15 Kohl’s Cash
- Meijer: $199.95 Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones (save $50) – save $20 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $149 AirPods with wireless charging case (save $50) – save $20 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $159 AirPods with wired charging case – save $50 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $119.95 Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones (save $80) – save $20 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Staples: $199.95 Powerbeats Pro wireless (save $50)
- Staples: $134 Airpods with wired charging case (save $25)
- Target: $249.99 AirPods Pro
- Target: $279.99 Beats Solo3 over-ear wireless headphones (save $70)
- Target: $144.99 AirPods with wired charging case (save $15)
- Target: $129.99 Beats Solo3 wireless headphones (save $170)
- Verizon: Buy iPhone 11 get one free (of $700 value) with a new line and Unlimited plan
- Walmart: $129 AirPods with wired charging case (save $30)
- Walmart: $129 Beast Solo 3 wireless headphones (save $-59)
- Walmart: $89 Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones (save $30)
Apple Watch
- Amazon: $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm
- Best Buy: Save up to $300Apple Watch Series 4
- Best Buy: Save on select Apple Watch Series 3
- T-Mobile: Buy one Apple Watch Series 3, 4, or 5 and get $200 off a second of equal or lesser value by activating a smartwatch line
- Target: $499.99 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+Cellular
- Target: $399.99 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS
- Target: $169.99 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $30)
- Walmart: $129 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $70)
iPad Pro and iPad
- Amazon: $674 11-inch iPad Pro
- Best Buy: Save $150 to $250 on select iPad Pro(for My Best Buy members)
- BJ’s: $349.99 10.2-inch iPad 128GB (save $50)
- Meijer: $499 iPad Air – save $150 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $399 iPad mini – save $125 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $329 iPad 7th-gen, 32GB – save $50 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Staples: $249 10.2-inch iPad (save $80)
- Target: $249.99 10.2-inch iPad (save $80)
- Walmart: $249 10.2-inch iPad (save $80)
MacBook Pro, Air, and iMac
- Best Buy: Save $300 on MacBook Pro
- Best Buy: Save $200 on MacBook Air
- Best Buy: $1,599.99 27-inch iMac All-in-One desktop (save $200)
- Best Buy: $1,099.99 21.5-inch iMac All-in-One desktop (save $200)
- Costco: $1,399 27-inch iMac with 4K Retina Display (save $330)
- Costco: $1,149.99 21.5-inch iMac with 4K Retina Display (save $300)
- Costco: $1199.99 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (save $250)
- Costco: $999.99 13.3-inch MacBook Pro old generation (save $250)
- Costco: $999.99 NewMacBook Air old generation (save $200)
- Costco: $699.99 13.3-inch MacBook Air old generation (save $200)
Apple TV and Homepod
- Best Buy: $199.99 Homepod smart speaker (save $100)
- Meijer: $149.99 Apple TV media player – save $50 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
iTunes gift cards
- BJ’s: Up to $15 off Apple App Store and iTunes Gift Cards
- Meijer: 15% off App Store and iTunes gift cards valued $50 or more
- Target: Buy one, get one 30%iTunes gift cards