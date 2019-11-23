Black Friday Apple deals 2019: Discounts on iPhone 11, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, and more

Black Friday is less than a week away, which means you’re undoubtedly preparing yourself for the biggest sales event of the year. You probably also know that some of the best Black Friday deals of the year are already here now, so you don’t have to wait another minute to start shopping. But if you’re on the hunt for Apple gear, then you might have to wait a few more days in some cases. Apple already listed its 2019 holiday gift ideas page on its website, but you won’t find any deals in there. So if you’re shopping for iPhone 11, AirPods, and AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, iPad, or MacBooks of any kind, then your best bet is to look at some of the sales that third-party retailers have already announced.
We’ve covered all the Black Friday 2019 ads extensively in the past few weeks, highlighting all the best tech deals in them, but in what follows we’ll focus only on the Apple deals from those retailers — we’re looking at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and plenty of other stores that have already revealed all their Black Friday secrets. In fact, some of the deals listed below are already live, like discounts on AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro!
iPhone 11 and older iPhones
- Amazon: Discounted iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and iPhone 6s
- Best Buy: Save up to $500 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation and trade-in for iPhone 11 Pro
- Best Buy: Save up to $500 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation and trade-in for iPhone 11
- Best Buy: Starting at $9.99/month with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and an additional $100 with qualified AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- BJ’s: $250 when you switch and buy a smartphone on an AT&T installment plan
- Target: $200 with qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon of iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11
- Target: $200 with qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon of iPhone XS Max or iPhone XS
- T-Mobile: Free iPhone 8 or up to $450 off iPhone 8 Plus with trade-in and new voice line activation
- Walmart: Up to $700 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for iPhone XS models
- Walmart: Up to $650 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for iPhone XS Max or XR models
- Walmart: Up to $550 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max models
- Walmart: $149 iPhone 6s Plus 32GB on Straight Talk or Total Wireless (save $50)
- Walmart: $99 iPhone 6s 32GB on Straight Talk or Total Wireless (save $50)
AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Beats headphones
- Amazon: $234.98 AirPods Pro with wireless charging case (save $24)
- Amazon: $164.99 AirPods with wireless charging case (save $34)
- Amazon: $139 AirPods with wired charging case (save $20)
- Best Buy: $249.99 AirPods Pro wireless earphones
- Best Buy: $199.99 Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones (save $50)
- Best Buy: $199.99 Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones (save $150)
- Best Buy: $144.99 AirPods wireless earphones with wired charging case (save $15)
- Best Buy: $89.99 Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones (save $110)
- Costco: $10 off AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
- Kohl’s: $279.99 Beast Studio Wireless headphones (save $70) – $75 Kohl’s Cash
- Kohl’s: $199.99 Powerbeats Pro (save $50) – $60 Kohl’s Cash
- Kohl’s: $79.99 Beats X (save $40) – $15 Kohl’s Cash
- Kohl’s: $49.99 urBeats (save $50) – $15 Kohl’s Cash
- Meijer: $199.95 Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones (save $50) – save $20 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $149 AirPods with wireless charging case (save $50) – save $20 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $159 AirPods with wired charging case – save $50 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $119.95 Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones (save $80) – save $20 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Staples: $199.95 Powerbeats Pro wireless (save $50)
- Staples: $134 Airpods with wired charging case (save $25)
- Target: $249.99 AirPods Pro
- Target: $279.99 Beats Solo3 over-ear wireless headphones (save $70)
- Target: $144.99 AirPods with wired charging case (save $15)
- Target: $129.99 Beats Solo3 wireless headphones (save $170)
- Verizon: Buy iPhone 11 get one free (of $700 value) with a new line and Unlimited plan
- Walmart: $129 AirPods with wired charging case (save $30)
- Walmart: $129 Beast Solo 3 wireless headphones (save $-59)
- Walmart: $89 Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones (save $30)
Apple Watch
- Amazon: $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm
- Best Buy: Save up to $300Apple Watch Series 4
- Best Buy: Save on select Apple Watch Series 3
- T-Mobile: Buy one Apple Watch Series 3, 4, or 5 and get $200 off a second of equal or lesser value by activating a smartwatch line
- Target: $499.99 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+Cellular
- Target: $399.99 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS
- Target: $169.99 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $30)
- Walmart: $129 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $70)
iPad Pro and iPad
- Amazon: $674 11-inch iPad Pro
- Best Buy: Save $150 to $250 on select iPad Pro(for My Best Buy members)
- BJ’s: $349.99 10.2-inch iPad 128GB (save $50)
- Meijer: $499 iPad Air – save $150 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $399 iPad mini – save $125 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $329 iPad 7th-gen, 32GB – save $50 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Staples: $249 10.2-inch iPad (save $80)
- Target: $249.99 10.2-inch iPad (save $80)
- Walmart: $249 10.2-inch iPad (save $80)
MacBook Pro, Air, and iMac
- Best Buy: Save $300 on MacBook Pro
- Best Buy: Save $200 on MacBook Air
- Best Buy: $1,599.99 27-inch iMac All-in-One desktop (save $200)
- Best Buy: $1,099.99 21.5-inch iMac All-in-One desktop (save $200)
- Costco: $1,399 27-inch iMac with 4K Retina Display (save $330)
- Costco: $1,149.99 21.5-inch iMac with 4K Retina Display (save $300)
- Costco: $1199.99 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (save $250)
- Costco: $999.99 13.3-inch MacBook Pro old generation (save $250)
- Costco: $999.99 NewMacBook Air old generation (save $200)
- Costco: $699.99 13.3-inch MacBook Air old generation (save $200)
Apple TV and Homepod
- Best Buy: $199.99 Homepod smart speaker (save $100)
- Meijer: $149.99 Apple TV media player – save $50 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
iTunes gift cards
- BJ’s: Up to $15 off Apple App Store and iTunes Gift Cards
- Meijer: 15% off App Store and iTunes gift cards valued $50 or more
- Target: Buy one, get one 30%iTunes gift cards
To keep up with all the Apple and non-Apple sales, make sure you bookmark our Black Friday 2019 sales page.