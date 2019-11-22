The 20 most-watched series on Disney+, Netflix, and other major streamers this week

It’s Friday, and those of you with subscriptions to any of the newest streaming services out there know that means one thing — new episodes of Disney+ and Apple TV+ series are live today, since Netflix rivals like those increasingly favor a staggered release model instead of the all-at-once binge.

I’m going to cop to my preference at the outset. The Mandalorian, which is the first series exclusive to Disney’s still pretty new streaming service, is a fantastic addition to the Star Wars universe. And Friday’s new episode titled The Sin finally takes us where many of you may have been dreading the series would — with the titular Mandalorian delivering his utterly adorable bounty to the unnamed “client” who’s played with delicious menace by Werner Herzog.

Just in case there are still some of you with plans to check out the series who haven’t started yet, never mind that it’s been covered pretty extensively across the web by now, we’ll spare you for another week from details about what exactly that adorable bounty is that we’re referring to. But suffice it to say — it’s part of the reason why the series quickly attracted so much chatter, and why by one reckoning it was the most-watched series across all the major streaming services over this past week.

As they do each week, the folks at streaming search engine Reelgood take a look at user activity on the service, including what people are watching the most of, and use that data to compile a list of the most-binged series from week-to-week. And for the first time, the week’s data from November 13 to November 19 includes the two new streamers we mentioned above from Disney and Apple.

Unfortunately, audiences don’t seem to be quite as excited yet about the marquee programming from Apple’s new streaming service, which got a couple of weeks’ head start on Disney. As you’ll note in the full-week list below, two Apple TV+ series (See and The Morning Show) are squarely in the middle of the pack on this of 20 shows.

One of the producers of The Morning Show, Mimi Leder, said during Recode’s Code Media conference this week that she thought the mixed-to-negative reviews her show received pre-launch had more to do with feelings about Apple than the show itself. “When those reviews came in, I didn’t know what show they were watching, and I just kind of thought they were nuts,” she said. “I just felt there were a lot of Apple haters and wanting Apple to fail.” (To her point, The Morning Show currently has a 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences have given See an 86% score on the review aggregator site.)

Without further ado, here’s the full rundown on what viewers were streaming the most this week, courtesy of Reelgood: