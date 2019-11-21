‘Spider-Man 4’ rumored for 2023, but it might not be part of MCU Phase 5

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t even started and yet we already have eight release dates for Phase 5. Of those, however, we only have one title that has been confirmed — Black Panther 2 for May 2022. It might be a while before Marvel actually reveals any of the others, but while we wait, there’s an exciting rumor you should be aware of. Spider-Man 4 might be released in 2023, two years the Spider-Man 3 movie that will be part of Phase 4. However, there’s no telling whether or not the fourth film in the franchise will still be part of the MCU.

Sony and Disney came to an agreement on Spider-Man’s future a few weeks ago, announcing that Marvel will get the highly-coveted superhero for two more movies, including Spider-Man 3 and some sort of crossover film. At the time, we heard speculation that Marvel might be ready to write Spider-Man out of the MCU to prevent future issues with Sony. Other reports said Marvel and Sony have agreed on ways of making a seamless transition between the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man universe, in order to avoid causing any headaches when it comes to scripting future films.

Sony still has to keep making Spider-Man films every few years to retain the rights for the character, and WeGotThisCovered reminds us that the Sony hack from 2014 said that Sony planned to launch a new Spider-Man film every two years — Homecoming and Far From Home were released in 2017 and 2019, with the third episode to be released in 2021.

A source who told the blog that Joker 2 is in the works has now claimed that Spider-Man 4 is due for 2023. This is just a rumor so far, and we’ll point out that the reports that said Joker 2 is a done deal might not be accurate. While a sequel sounds logical, nothing is confirmed.

As for Spider-Man 4, it’s still too early to say whether or not the film will be included in the MCU. But if it’s not, it’ll have four MCU releases to compete against in 2023, and that’ll be an exciting box office battle to witness.

In a separate report, the same blog claimed that Spider-Man 4 will feature a college version of Peter Parker, who’s going to fight Sinister Six. Apparently, the sources that made the claim are the same ones that mentioned the Joker sequel, so hang on to that grain of salt for a while longer.