Spotify holiday deal: First-time subscribers can get 3 months free

Retailers and tech giants like Apple and Samsung aren’t the only businesses for which hot Black Friday deals have been launching in recent days and ginning up excitement among shoppers looking to score great discounts. Streaming music giant Spotify is also getting in on the act, running a holiday promotion through the end of the year aimed at new and lapsed paying subscribers.

If you’ve never paid for Spotify before, or if you’ve let your Premium subscription run out, here’s what you can sign up for: If you’re one of those who let your subscription lapse, you can sign up again for three months of a Premium subscription for the price of just one month ($9.99). And if you’re a new user, you can get that same offer of three months, except you’ll pay nothing at all during that time.

This offer is good through December 31, though if you’re one of the lapsed Premium subscribers, this offer is only good for you if you canceled before October 19. After the three-month trial period is up, the price would then revert to $9.99/month thereafter. As a reminder, benefits of a Premium subscription include:

No ad interruptions

Unlimited song skips, whereas users on the streamer’s free tier can only skip so many each hour

You can also play any song, even on mobile, as well as download your music to listen offline

Among the other relevant details to know, Spotify offers its users access to more than 50 million tracks. The free three-month trial for new users covers all of Spotify’s various plan types like those for individuals and families, students, and couples. However, the offer for users who let their subscription lapse is only available on an individual basis.

If you do sign up for this, why not make one of the first things you try out the new Your Daily Podcast playlist, a customized mix of playlists the streamer thinks you might be interested in which was announced on Tuesday. This is Spotify’s first daily personalized podcast playlist, and if you’ve listened to at least four podcasts in the past 90 days you’ll find the playlist in the “Your Top Podcasts” shelf on Home or in the “Made For You” hub on browse.