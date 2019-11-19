GameStop’s early Black Friday deals include big discounts on games and console bundles

Good news, Black Friday shoppers in the market for some great deals on games: GameStop doesn’t want you to actually have to wait until Black Friday rolls around to start splurging. The video game chain has gone ahead and rolled out a collection of pre-Black Friday deals that include everything from a cool $100 off a PlayStation 4 console, as much as $150 off an Xbox One, and at least $10 off hot PS4 games, among other savings.

Full details on GameStop’s Black Friday promotions can be found here, but some of the early deals you’ll be able to take advantage of starting this Sunday, November 24 include:

A PS4 1TB system with a game bundle that includes God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and The Last of Us, for $199.99 (savings of $100)

DualShock 4 wireless controllers for $38.99 (savings of up to $26)

A year’s subscription to PlayStation Plus for $44.99 (discounted by $15)

and a PS4 Pro 1TB glacier white system for $299.99 (savings of $100)

Here’s the 2-page ad scan showing GameStop’s early Black Friday deals. Note: This is apparently separate from GameStop’s full Black Friday collection of deals, so you can either hit both if you want or skip this weekend’s early promotions if you’re wanting to hold out for the good stuff. For an example of why we say there’s no reason to rush yet, you can get a better version of that offer for a year’s subscription to PlayStation Plus here for $40, instead of $45.

Meanwhile, if you do want to get started this weekend, other deals you can score include a limited edition Xbox One X 1TB console that comes with an NBA 2K20 bundle for $349.99, which would be a savings of $150. On the subscription front, an Xbox Live Gold 3-month subscription is available for $14.99, while an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription would set you back $26.99 (a savings of $10 and 40%, respectively). Lastly, we’d also point to the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition 3-game console bundle, which includes Fortnite Battle Royale, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves, that’s available for only $149.99 ($100 off).