Marvel’s first MCU Phase 4 film isn’t set to debut until next year on May 1st, but the company has already revealed the release dates for eight upcoming Phase 5 movies. All we know for now is that we’ll get four Marvel movies each in 2022 and 2023, and that Black Panther 2 will hit theaters on May 6th, 2022. But now, an insider who has provided accurate information in the past about previous Marvel titles just provided a timeframe for the Deadpool 3 release, teasing that an announcement may be imminent.

Ryan Reynolds has been trolling fans ever since Disney’s Fox acquisition was completed. More recently, the actor teased that Deadpool 3 might happen in Phase 5. He then posted a photo on Instagram to confirm a recent meeting with Marvel, where he supposedly auditioned to play the role of Anthony Stark. The writers involved with the upcoming third Deadpool project also said recently that they’ll be ready whenever they get the green light, prompting speculation that an announcement is indeed going to happen soon.

Jeremy Conrad of MCU Cosmic said a few days ago that Deadpool 3 might premiere on October 7th, 2022, after news dropped that Marvel set MCU launch dates for 2022 and 2023. He reasoned that Joker performed so well at the box office after opening in October around the world that Marvel wants a crack at an R rated comic book movie, too.

There’s nothing to confirm that date at this point, but 2022 seems to be Deadpool’s year if Daniel Richtman is correct. Following Conrad’s claim, the insider said on Twitter that Birds of Prey is great and that he’s hearing Deadpool is likely to hit theaters in 2022, “with some announcement coming in the coming months.”

Also still hearing BoP and is great and still hearing Deadpool is likely for 2022 with some announcement coming in the coming months. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) November 18, 2019

Marvel took its time to unveil the full Phase 4 lineup, waiting for Spider-Man 2 to premiere before revealing any titles. But it might not wait as long to disclose all the Phase 5 movies that will follow. After all, there’s no reason for the suspense at this point, given that the next Endgame won’t hit theaters for several years. Not to mention that Black Panther 2’s launch date was already announced, so we already have the first title from Marvel’s Phase 5.

Deadpool 3 is easily one of the most anticipated MCU films, considering the writers now have access to all the Marvel characters that audiences love. And it’s the kind of MCU film that deserves its own announcement. That said, a rumor is still just a rumor, and this is one that Marvel might take some time to confirm.