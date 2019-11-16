11 new trailers worth watching: 6 Underground, Sonic, The SpongeBob Movie, and more

If I were to choose a new movie to watch this weekend, it’d be a toss-up between Ford v Ferrari, a drama based on a true story, or The Good Liar, a drama starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen. The new Charlie’s Angels is also out this week, but I’m just not feeling it. But what am I even saying; Disney+ launched a few days ago, which gives you the perfect excuse not to go to a theater near you, especially if you’ve got catching up to do on Disney content — the live-action Lady and the Tramp is out on the service, for example.

Speaking of streaming, I’ve just caught up with American Son over on Netflix, based on the Broadway play, and it’s something that definitely should be on your list.

This brings us to this week’s list of new trailers, which has no less than 11 clips for coming attractions. We’ve got plenty of animated features, Christmas movies, and Netflix creations. 6 Underground is easily one of the highlights of the week: A Netflix action movie with Ryan Reynolds. Sony, meanwhile, released the new Sonic design and official trailer — think more eyes, less teeth. And we also have a trailer for the new SpongeBob Movie, which features an appropriately bizarre cameo from John Wick himself: Keanu Reeves.

6 Underground

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Family Reunion Christmas

Fantasy Island

Holiday Rush

Scoob!

Seberg

Sonic the Hedgehog

The SpongeBob Movie: A Sponge on the Run

The Way Back

Trolls World Tour