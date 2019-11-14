Roku Black Friday 2019 deals include Walmart-exclusive TV and streaming player

For anyone in need of audio tech this holiday season like streaming players and soundbars or even a bigger-ticket item like a TV, Roku has got you covered. The streaming media company has unveiled its Black Friday 2019 deals, which include an assortment of TVs, streaming players, and soundbars — and, as an additional sweetener, the company is offering everyone who buys and activates a new device the opportunity to score three free months of Hulu and Pandora Premium.

The deals include a TV and streaming player that will be available exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday.

Also for Black Friday, Roku is offering $20 off the Roku Streaming Stick+, $30 off the Roku Smart Soundbar and $50 off the Roku Ultra where Roku devices are sold, plus giving consumers nearly $65 of additional value in entertainment. Here’s a closer look at the deals being offered:

onn.™ • Roku TV

Roku’s first-ever onn.™ • Roku TV will be sold exclusively in-store at Walmart starting Nov. 29. The TV will be available in three sizes, including an FHD 40” model ($98 MSRP), 4K 50” ($148 MSRP) and 4K 58” ($198 MSRP). Features of onn.™ • Roku TVs include:

A simple home screen with easy-to-click icons for game consoles, HDTV antennas and more, and it’s located right next to favorite streaming channels

Access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of paid and free channels plus The Roku Channel curated with thousands of free movies and TV shows

Roku remote and free Roku mobile app

Automatic software updates including new streaming channels over time

Ultra high-definition viewing (40” is full high definition)

3 HDMI ports

1 to 2 USB ports

60 Hz refresh rate

Compatibility with popular third-party voice assistant devices

Roku SE

The limited-edition Roku SE streaming player ($18 MSRP) will be available in-store at Walmart and online at Walmart.com starting November 28.

Roku® Streaming Stick®+

The Roku Streaming Stick+ will be sold for $29.99, $20 off the $49.99 MSRP from November 24 — December 2. The device offers smooth HD, 4K and HDR streaming and includes a long-range wireless receiver for up to 4x the range and a voice remote with TV power and volume buttons.

Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra streaming player will be sold for $49.99, $50 off the $99.99 MSRP from November 28 — December 2. The player includes an enhanced voice remote with personal shortcut buttons, a headphone jack for private listening with the included JBL headphones, lost remote finder, and more.

Roku Smart Soundbar

The Roku Smart Soundbar will be available at Best Buy and Roku.com for $149.99, $30 off the $179.99 MSRP from November 24 — December 7. Its features include Speech Clarity, which makes dialogue clearer, while Automatic Volume Leveling helps you quiet loud commercials. From Black Friday (November 29) through Cyber Monday (December 2) the Roku Smart Soundbar and Roku Wireless Subwoofer will be available for a bundle price of $269.99 at Best Buy and Roku.com.