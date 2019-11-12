If you’re on Spotify’s free tier, you can finally stream music on Sonos speakers

A little less than a month after giving its Premium subscribers a free Google Home Mini speaker that can be used to stream music, Spotify is now showing some similar love for the subscribers on its free tier (who, it should be noted, vastly outnumber the paid subscribers on a monthly basis — 248 million, compared to 113 million paying).

Until today, Spotify’s free users weren’t able to stream music on Sonos speakers. That changes as of today, though, with a software update rolling out that allows for access on Sonos to Spotify’s entire catalog via the shuffle feature. Listeners will also be able to access 15 personalized playlists on-demand, including Discover Weekly, Release Radar, and Daily Mix.

Among other key details to know:

You’ll be able to stream Spotify Free either through the Sonos app or directly from the Spotify app. You can start up playlists with your voice based on their title, genre, or mood via the Google Assistant on a voice-enabled device.

Add Spotify Free along with one of the other more than 100 streaming services on Sonos to discover even more music and content.

How to get started: Be sure your Sonos app has been updated to the latest software, then go to Settings > Services > click Add a Service under Music & Content > Set-up or Log-in.

Given how many tens of millions of users on Spotify’s free tier, this is a great way to support both them as well as users of Sonos speakers. And as if anticipating the next moves of its users, many of whom will be holiday shoppers soon if they aren’t already now that Black Friday is fast approaching, Sonos also took this opportunity to announce some Black Friday deals on products that users will be able to stream their Spotify content on.

These devices will be available at Sonos.com as well as participating retailers nationwide and include the following deals:

Save $140 on Sub, Playbar, and Playbase (Black Friday price: $559, regularly $699)

(Black Friday price: $559, regularly $699) Save $120 on Amp (Black Friday price: $479, regularly $599)

(Black Friday price: $479, regularly $599) Save $80 on Beam (Black Friday price: $319, regularly $399)

*Black Friday deals available from midnight Eastern Time on November 28 through December 2