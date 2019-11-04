This may be our first look at Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite

From the Pixel 4 announced at Google’s recent Made by Google event to new Samsung, iPhone and Huawei devices, it’s been a jam-packed year for new phone announcements, with all the major releases having officially been unveiled and teed up at this point. This is not to say, however, that the final weeks of 2019 don’t continue to feature leaks and interesting teases about still more as-yet-unannounced handsets. On the contrary.

Case in point: The upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite, the less-expensive (and, correspondingly, less feature-rich) variant of the standard Galaxy S10 that Samsung is rumored to be prepping. We don’t have an official word or timetable for the device yet — but we do have what might be our first solid indication of what it will end up looking like.

An S10 Lite would be the first device in Samsung’s S Series and Galaxy Note lines to be given the “Lite” treatment. And, as noted by SamMobile, a patent filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office suggests the S10 Lite’s design will combine elements of the Galaxy S9+ and the S10+.

The highlights:

Based on the patent documentation (a sketch from which you can see above), it seems this device would include dual front-facing cameras on the upper right side of the display.

On the back, we can see a dual-camera setup with vertical sensors as well as an LED sensor similar to the arrangement on the Galaxy S9+.

Beyond this specific patent, we’ve previously noted that the S10 Lite is also rumored to be heading toward an availability in three colors at the outset — white, blue and black.

Spec-wise, the S10 Lite seems like it will be pretty much the same as the Galaxy A91. A 6.7-inch Full HD+ display is rumored to be part of the device, as well as a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Rumors also point to the phone including a 48-megapixel main lens with the rear camera setup, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 5-megapixel depth sensor, in addition to as a 32-megapixel front camera.