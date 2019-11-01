eBay’s Black Friday sales start today, and here’s how you can get all the best deals

Even though Black Friday 2019 doesn’t actually arrive until the end of this month, more than one retailer has decided to go ahead and try to get a jump on the competition by revealing details of their Black Friday sales early — four weeks early, to be exact.

We already included these rundowns of Walmart’s early Black Friday discounts, as well as those for Costco and Sam’s Club, and now eBay is joining the fray.

By way of kicking off its holiday deals announcement, eBay is rolling out a series of weekly “Drops” that will happen every Friday and offer savings on new and trending items on the site through December 13. Because of the frequency and the scheduled time, eBay is encouraging shoppers to actually go so far as to set a timer so they can make sure and grab the deal they want once it arrives, which will happen every Friday at noon Eastern Time. That’s when final prices for the hot “Drop” of the day will be unveiled, with the items available while supplies last — and all including free shipping.

The discounted items will include everything from a Nintendo Switch Lite to Bose Headphones, a Breville Espresso Machine, and lots more. The Friday “Drops” kick off today, November 1, with a $20-off sale on the Apple Watch Series 5.

Also part of its holiday deals announcement is a new eBay “Holiday Brand Outlet” which will offer savings on brand-name offerings. Shoppers can take an extra 20% off from November 4-11 on more than 50 top brands in every category, including Ray-Ban, Adidas, Samsonite, and Dyson.

As far as the weekly “Drops,” final prices will be unveiled on the day of each drop. Scheduled sales include the following, per eBay:

November 1 :

· Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and Wifi — $20 off

November 8 :

· Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine — over 50% off

· Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker, Factory Renewed — save over $100

November 15 :

· Nintendo Switch Lite, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield — no price details yet

November 22 :

· Apple iPhone 11, 128GB Unlocked — over $45 off Apple’s newest phone

November 29 (Black Friday):

· This drop and additional cyber week deals will be available on Black Friday through Cyber Monday

December 6:

· Ray-Bans at over 40% off

December 13:

· KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Ten-Speed Countertop Stand Mixer (Onyx Black) — over 40% off

Meanwhile, eBay’s Holiday Brand Outlet discounts include:

Tech Upgrades

· Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds, 52% off

· Monoprice Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor, 18% off

Home Finds

· Authentic Herman Miller® Eames® Molded Plywood Dining Chair, 45% off

· Cuisinart Air Fryer, 46% off

· Hoover REACT QuickLift Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 55% off

Fashion Finds

· Ray-Ban Foldable Aviators Gold Frame Sunglasses, 54% off

· Michael Kors Large Jet Set Leather Chain Shoulder Tote Bag, 75% off

· Champion Men’s Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, 55% off

Sneaker Steals

· Fila Women’s Original Fitness Classic Shoe, 54% off

· Adidas Women’s Originals Continental 80 Shoe, 60% off

· Reebok Men’s Flexagon Force 2.0 Extra-Wide Shoe, 50% off

· ASICS Men’s GEL-Quantum 90 SG Running Shoe, 45% off

Beauty and Travel Picks

· Samsonite Pivot 3 Piece Luggage Set, 72% off

· Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Refurbished, 30% off

Kids’ Corner

· Huffy Disney Frozen Girls 12-inch Bike, 31% off

· Huffy Boys Mountain Bike 24 inch 18 Speed Alpine, 38% off