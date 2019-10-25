I’ve been using Apple’s new iPhone 11 Pro since the first day it was released and honestly, I don’t know what to make of it. On paper, it’s really not a big upgrade at all. In fact, it’s pretty much an “iPhone XSS.” It has the same design as Apple’s iPhone models from the last two years, but with a new square camera array and frosted glass on the back instead of clear glass. There are power and performance upgrades to be found, which should come as much of a surprise since Apple’s iPhones get more powerful each year. This year, however, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro phones are held back by iOS 13, in much the same way as Apple’s 2017 iPhones were held back by iOS 11. Things aren’t quite as bad as they were back then since iOS 11 was an absolute disaster from the start, but iOS 13 does indeed have similar RAM management issues that are clearly hindering the iPhone 11 series’ performance.

With all that in mind, the iPhone 11 Pro shouldn’t really feel like much of an upgrade over the iPhone XS I used last year… but it does. It really, really does. And even more surprising is the fact that it feels like such a massive upgrade for two reasons alone. First, the battery life improvements on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are incredible. I can’t even remember the last time a smartphone series saw this kind of boost in battery life from one generation to the next. Apple says the iPhone 11 Pro adds an additional 4 hours and the Pro Max adds 5 hours of usage. Remarkably, that’s not an exaggeration.

The second reason Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro feels like such a big upgrade to me is the camera. Apple’s iPhones have never had bad cameras, per se, but there is no question whatsoever that rival smartphone makers had lapped the iPhone where camera performance is concerned. Huawei and Google in particular dumped tons of resourcing into improving the cameras and camera software in recent years, and those investments paid off big time.

Now, in 2019, Apple is back on top in a big way. The triple-lens rear camera on the iPhone 11 Pro offers mind-blowing color reproduction and clarity, especially while it’s running iOS 13.2, which enables Apple’s new “Deep Fusion” feature that improves clarity in medium lighting. But the star of the show on Apple’s new camera is obviously Night mode, which takes what Google has done with the Pixel lineup’s Night Sight and turbocharges it. Night mode on the iPhone is better in literally every way, and all you need to do is search Google or any social media sites to check out samples that will blow you away.

As great as Night mode is on Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, there is one complaint that I and other iPhone 11 Pro owners share: Night mode isn’t available when you use the phone’s ultra-wide-angle lens. Wide-angle shots of cities and landscapes are awesome with Apple’s Night mode, but ultra-wide-angle shots would be even better.

So, why doesn’t the third lens on Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro support Night mode? Apple hasn’t officially explained it, but logic suggests that it’s the lack of optical image stabilization on the ultra-wide-angle lens. Night mode accounts for some movement while capturing multiple exposures in rapid succession, but OIS undoubtedly helps minimize the negative impact. Since the ultra-wide-angle lens doesn’t have OIS, Night mode shots wouldn’t yield the same impressive results.

It’s a bummer, but now there is at least a way that iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max users can achieve something similar to Night mode on ultra-wide-angle shots.

The NeuralCam app by Halcyon Products isn’t exactly new, but it did recently add a feature that allows you to take Night mode-style shots using the ultra-wide-angle lens on Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The results are nowhere near as impressive as Apple’s sophisticated Night mode feature, but they’re far better than snapping a normal nighttime photo with the ultra-wide lens on the iPhone 11 Pro. And if you use a tripod, you’ll be surprised at how good the resulting photos can be.

NueralCam costs $4.99 in the App Store, and you’ll find the app’s full description below.

