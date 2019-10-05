10 new trailers you need to watch: Birds of Prey, Richard Jewell, The Gentlemen, and more

It’s Joker weekend, folks, a movie we’ve been waiting to hit theaters for months. It’s sadly not part of the DC Comics Universe. Still, it’s absolutely a superhero movie to watch, as we’re looking at the origin story of one of the greatest villains portrayed in superhero movies. I know I will have watched it before you actually get to finish this week’s new trailers — and, by the way, we have quite a few interesting ones.

If you’re looking for a different kind of distraction from real life, then Netflix’s In the Shadow of the Moon may be just what the doctor ordered. The crime/sci-fi Netflix original is worth checking out, telling a compelling time-traveling story of the Back to the Future rather than the Avengers: Endgame variety.

1917

Here’s the latest trailer for the war drama, 1917 – a quest to save a brother in wartime:

6 Underground

A Ryan Reynolds/Michael Bay action movie for Netflix? That’s what 6 Underground is, so sign me up. We’re following a group of highly trained individuals who are dead, according to official records. That’s what gives the freedom to do whatever they want. To bad people. That, and a “****load of dynamite.”

Birds of Prey

Of course we’re getting the first official Birds of Prey trailer this weekend, because Joker just launched. Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, is reprising her role. And this time, she’s broken up with Joker. The film opens on February 7th.

Eli

Eli, out on October 18th, comes from the producer of The Haunting of Hill House. It’s a horror story with a twist. We have a kid, Eli, who suffers from an auto-immune disorder that forces him to move into a — wait for it — manor of the sterile variety. That’s where his scary hallucinations will come to life.

Ghosts of Sugar Land

Avoid this one if you’re not into documentaries, which I try not to feature too often in these roundups. But Ghosts of Sugar Land is definitely the kind of documentary I’ll watch once it’s out on Netflix. It’s a biographical story about a group of suburban Muslim friends who’re trying to find Mark, who’s suspected of having joined ISIS.

Richard Jewell

Out on December 13th, just like 6 Underground, Richard Jewell is the next Clint Eastwood movie you’ll want to watch. It’s a story about a security guard, Richard Jewell, who saved thousands of people during the 1996 Olympics bombings in Atlanta. He was then wrongly accused of being the bomber.

The Gentlemen

Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam star in crime flick about a British drug lord who’s looking to sell his “company” to billionaires in Oklahoma. As one probably does in this business. Yes, it’s a Guy Ritchie film, which means we’re getting an amazing cast. You know, aside from McConaughey and Hunnam. The film is out on January 24th.

The Good Liar

Speaking of criminals, The Good Liar has a different kind of villains in it, the smaller variety. A career con artist (Ian McKellen) falls in love with a widow (Hellen Mirren), who was supposed to be only a mark.

The King’s Man

The third episode in the series, The King’s Man, will look at the history of the fictional independent intelligence service, with the action set during the First World War. The film is out on February 14th. Yes, Valentine’s Day will be bloody.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Based on Charles Dickens’ novel, The Personal History of David Copperfield has an incredible cast, including Dev Patel, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Whishaw, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Benedict Wong, and many others. That’s pretty much everything I need to know to remember it — the film opened at TIFF 2019 in Toronto but will hit cinemas only next year.