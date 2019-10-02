Sorry, Apple and Disney: No one is abandoning Netflix anytime soon

We’re now basically a month out from the launch of two major new rivals that purport to represent serious competition for Netflix in the streaming space, with the launch of Apple TV+ on November 1 and then Disney+ a little more than a week after that, on November 12.

Netflix, for its part, remains the streaming leader but has been buffeted by a steady stream of negative headlines over the past few weeks and months in the lead-up to those November dates. Its stock has taken a hit, we keep getting word about studios pulling their content off the service, and there’s uncertainty about what the effect of these new services will be on Netflix’s bottom line.

Meanwhile, some new Piper Jaffray research is out today that arguably pours a bit of cold water on those doom-and-gloom Netflix headlines. The gist: In a survey of 1,500 Netflix subscribers, most insist they won’t be abandoning the service in favor of either of the two new offerings from Apple and Disney.

To be sure, that result basically underscores what people might have assumed anyway, given that the overlap among these three services is essentially nonexistent. Apple TV+, for example, is starting out with only a handful of exclusive original TV series — productions like the Jennifer Aniston- and Reese Witherspoon-topped The Morning Show — while Disney+ will be the streaming home for its brands like Marvel and Pixar.

Netflix, meanwhile, arguably continues to occupy a must-have place of prominence for many of its consumers, who will likely consider these new streamers as add-ons, not replacements, according to the Piper Jaffray data. “Our survey suggests that the majority (~75%) of Netflix subscribers do not intend to subscribe to either Disney+ or Apple TV+,” said Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson, per a CNBC report. “For those that do expect to use one of these offerings, the vast majority expect to also maintain their Netflix subscription.”

Netflix, nevertheless, is increasingly talking up some of its most exciting projects these days well before they arrive on the service as a way of reminding subscribers (in the face of these new rivals) that the content pipeline remains stuffed with new TV series and movies. The streamer, for example, touted on Tuesday that its new Steve Carell-led drama Space Force has begun filming, on the same day that it also confirmed a green light has officially been given for a fourth season of one of its most popular original series, Stranger Things.