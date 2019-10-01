After a pretty slow month in September with only 41 new original movies and shows that were released, Netflix is cranking the volume up to 11 this month. That’s right, a whopping 67 new original movies, shows, and specials are set to debut in October on Netflix. Before we get to them, however, let’s make sure you didn’t miss anything big in September because there were definitely some big releases last month. Definitely check out the full September release schedule, which includes some great highlights like The Spy, Unbelievable, and the dark comedy The Politician. In fact, we would go as far as to say that The Spy is probably the most surprising series of the year so far on Netflix. Who knew Sacha Baron Cohen had that kind of range!?

Now that October is here, Netflix have a ton of big premieres to look forward to over the course of the month. A new season of Carmen Sandiego and a new Nikki Glaser stand-up comedy special start things off on Tuesday, October 1st, and then there are 12 more Netflix originals set to be released over the course of this week alone. The star of the show that week is of course Peaky Blinders season 5, which will be released in its entirety on Friday, October 4th. That gives you three days to make sure you’re caught up!

The rest of October is packed full of new Netflix original premieres including new movies, new seasons of top-rated shows, several debuts of new shows, and even an Arsenio Hall stand-up special near the end of the month. Of course, there’s one title that everyone is looking forward to more than anything else, and it has been the talk of the internet for the past few weeks. That’s right, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is finally set to be released on Friday, October 11th. For those somehow still unaware, this is the Breaking Bad prequel film that we’ve all been waiting for.

Want to see what other original content is set to be released by Netflix over the course of October? You’ll find the entire schedule below, complete with links to each Netflix page that’s currently available. If you want to see the full slate of everything coming and going this month including content from third-party studios instead of just Netflix, you’ll find it all right here.

Available October 1st

Available October 2nd

Living Undocumented — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) — NETFLIX FILM

Rotten: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 3rd

Seis Manos — NETFLIX ANIME

Available October 4th

Available October 5th

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 7th

Match! Tennis Juniors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 8th

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 9th

Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 10th

Ultramarine Magmell — NETFLIX ANIME

Available October 11th

Available October 12th

Banlieusards — NETFLIX FILM

Available October 16th

Ghosts of Sugar Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 17th

THE UNLISTED — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 18th

Available October 22nd

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 23rd

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing with the Birds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 24th

Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 25th

Available October 28th

Available October 29th

Available October 30th

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 31st