After a pretty slow month in September with only 41 new original movies and shows that were released, Netflix is cranking the volume up to 11 this month. That’s right, a whopping 67 new original movies, shows, and specials are set to debut in October on Netflix. Before we get to them, however, let’s make sure you didn’t miss anything big in September because there were definitely some big releases last month. Definitely check out the full September release schedule, which includes some great highlights like The Spy, Unbelievable, and the dark comedy The Politician. In fact, we would go as far as to say that The Spy is probably the most surprising series of the year so far on Netflix. Who knew Sacha Baron Cohen had that kind of range!?
Now that October is here, Netflix have a ton of big premieres to look forward to over the course of the month. A new season of Carmen Sandiego and a new Nikki Glaser stand-up comedy special start things off on Tuesday, October 1st, and then there are 12 more Netflix originals set to be released over the course of this week alone. The star of the show that week is of course Peaky Blinders season 5, which will be released in its entirety on Friday, October 4th. That gives you three days to make sure you’re caught up!
The rest of October is packed full of new Netflix original premieres including new movies, new seasons of top-rated shows, several debuts of new shows, and even an Arsenio Hall stand-up special near the end of the month. Of course, there’s one title that everyone is looking forward to more than anything else, and it has been the talk of the internet for the past few weeks. That’s right, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is finally set to be released on Friday, October 11th. For those somehow still unaware, this is the Breaking Bad prequel film that we’ve all been waiting for.
Want to see what other original content is set to be released by Netflix over the course of October? You’ll find the entire schedule below, complete with links to each Netflix page that’s currently available. If you want to see the full slate of everything coming and going this month including content from third-party studios instead of just Netflix, you’ll find it all right here.
Available October 1st
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 2nd
- Living Undocumented — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ready to Mingle (Solteras) — NETFLIX FILM
- Rotten: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 3rd
- Seis Manos — NETFLIX ANIME
Available October 4th
- Big Mouth: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX FILM
- Peaky Blinders: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Raising Dion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 5th
- Legend Quest: Masters of Myth — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 7th
- Match! Tennis Juniors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 8th
- Deon Cole: Cole Hearted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 9th
- Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 10th
- Ultramarine Magmell — NETFLIX ANIME
Available October 11th
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT
- The Forest of Love — NETFLIX FILM
- Fractured — NETFLIX FILM
- Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Insatiable: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La influencia — NETFLIX FILM
- Plan Coeur: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch — NETFLIX FILM
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 12th
- Banlieusards — NETFLIX FILM
Available October 16th
- Ghosts of Sugar Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 17th
- THE UNLISTED — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 18th
- The Yard (Avlu) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Baby: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Eli — NETFLIX FILM
- Interior Design Masters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The House of Flowers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Laundromat — NETFLIX FILM
- Living with Yourself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MeatEater: Season 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Seventeen — NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tell Me Who I Am — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Toon: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unnatural Selection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Upstarts — NETFLIX FILM
Available October 22nd
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 23rd
- Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dancing with the Birds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 24th
- Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 25th
- Brigada Costa del Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Brotherhood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dolemite Is My Name — NETFLIX FILM
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Kominsky Method: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Monzon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rattlesnake — NETFLIX FILM
- It Takes a Lunatic — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 28th
- A 3 Minute Hug — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Miss Sumo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 29th
- Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 30th
- Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 31st
- Kengan Ashura: Part ll — NETFLIX ANIME
- Nowhere Man — NETFLIX ORIGINAL