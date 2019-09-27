Sony and Marvel will reunite for ‘Spider-Man 3’ and they just announced its release date

Spider-Man fans, the hurt is over! The Sony-Disney divorce has been postponed and the two giants will produce Spider-Man 3, just as many of us hoped, and in spite of Sony’s recent comments on the matter. Sony said the door was closed on the deal, and people criticized the studio’s decision to dump the MCU and try its luck at replicating the Far From Home success on its own. Sony apparently ended up seeing the light, so it worked a bit harder to come to terms with Marvel.

Just recently, we told you that one of the most outspoken Marvel fans out there criticized Sony’s decision to remove Peter Parker from the MCU. And Kevin Smith pointed out the main problem with the Spider-Man 3 sequel, the absence of the MCU:

Far From Home is predicated on ‘I miss Tony’ so much if the next movie is like ‘Tony who? Where’s Uncle Ben?’, like it’s going to be a real f***king letdown I feel. But they still get to keep all those kids, right? Like all the people in this world are the same, they just can’t reference the Marvel Universe? It’s going to be a bummer, I really hope they figure that out.

In a totally unexpected move, Sony and Marvel on Friday confirmed that they made up, and Spider-Man 3 will be an MCU movie. Even better, the film has a release date. Sony and Disney jointly announced the news, Variety says, with Kevin Feige set to produce the film.

Tom Holland will of course reprise his role in the sequel, and Spider-Man 3 will hit theaters on July 16th, 2021. That falls right into Marvel’s MCU Phase 4, which ends a few months after that with Thor 4.

As part of the arrangement, Spider-Man will also appear in a future Marvel film. The most obvious candidate might be Avengers 5, of course.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse, you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

It’s unclear how Sony and Disney resolved their financial differences over the character, but we’ll likely hear more about the new deal in the coming days.