Hulu canceled the ‘Ghost Rider’ series, but that might be great news for the MCU

Marvel unveiled over the summer all the films and TV series that will be included in Phase 4 of the MCU, hopefully building towards a massive Avengers 5 film. But Marvel is also making other shows that aren’t necessarily related to the MCU, with Hulu carrying several such titles.

However, not all of those projects are going forward, and Ghost Rider is one of the first to get the ax. That’s bad news for fans who have been looking forward to the TV series, but great news for the Avengers.



A report a few days ago said that Kevin Feige wants Ghost Rider in the MCU. At the time, we told you that the Robbie Reyes version of the character is going to be used in the now-canceled Hulu TV show, which meant Reyes wouldn’t be a part of the MCU. But we also told you there are a couple of other Ghost Riders that Marvel could use for the MCU and simply ignore the one in the Hulu series.

The Ghost Rider team has “reached a creative impasse which could not be resolved,” Deadline explains, with Hulu deciding not to move forward with the series. It’s unclear what this creative impasse was, or whether the project will be just moved to Disney+. And it’s unclear whether it has anything to do with the rumored Ghost Rider inclusion in the MCU.

But the Reyes Ghost Rider was supposed to be played by Gabriel Luna, who also played the same combo in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which does ties in the MCU so far. Pretending Reyes doesn’t exist only to replace him with a different Ghost Rider might be a creative problem for Marvel and Hulu, but I’m just speculating here.

Disney, of course, owns Hulu, and could consider bringing Ghost Rider to Disney+, especially if Feige does have plans for the character. Should that happen, Ghost Rider might be ready for Phase 4, which concludes in November 2021. Marvel did announce new Disney+ TV series only weeks ago, following its Comic-Con panel. Then again, Ghost Rider might have to wait for Phase 5, especially if Marvel plans to pair him with other superheroes.

Deadline notes that all other Marvel TV projects at Hulu will go forward as planned, including Runaways season 3, Helstrom, and four connected animated series — Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show and Marvel’s Howard the Duck