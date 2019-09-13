Apple’s new iPhone 11 Pro videos tout its impressive camera and much tougher glass

At the end of a pretty eventful week for Apple, which saw the company host its annual fall event at which new iPhones were showcased — in addition to making headlines for revealing key details about its forthcoming streaming service — we’re getting a new look at those latest iPhone models ahead of their in-store availability and shipping which begins next week.

Pre-orders began on Friday ahead of availability starting Sept. 20, and Apple used the opportunity of pre-orders getting underway to release some new videos showing off key features of the iPhone 11 Pro. Namely, the handset’s durability as well as its impressive camera.

The first video which you can see at the top of this post (entitled “It’s Tough Out There“) focuses on Apple wanting to convince you this phone can take a beating, and then some. In the footage, we see food and other objects hurled at the phone, which Apple says is not only tougher all-around but has an improved water resistance rating of IP68. According to Apple, both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature “the toughest glass ever in a smartphone.” The water resistance rating also means the phone will be ok up to 4 meters for up to 30 minutes.

The second clip Apple released today is all about the phone’s new triple-camera system, which includes new Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras. Among its features, the setup also makes it possible to take great photos in low-light conditions like never before with the phone’s new “Night Mode.”

Combined with the news we reported on Thursday, about new Geekbench scores showing the iPhone 11 Pro outclassing the Note 10+ and other Android phones in performance tests, these new videos may serve to spur additional preorders for the phone, now that the window has opened.

As a reminder about price, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max begins at $1,099, both for the 64GB models. The base iPhone 11 price, meanwhile, begins at $699, and we’ve got a helpful rundown here of how you can preorder whichever model you prefer.