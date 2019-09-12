Two stars of ‘The Office’ are launching a nostalgic podcast about the series

It’s been a little more than six years now since NBC’s beloved workplace mockumentary The Office broadcast its Season 9 series finale. Since that time, the series about a regional office for a fictional paper supply company has seen its fandom only continue to swell. Open up Instagram, and you’ll find an endless number of The Office meme accounts. Much to the consternation of Netflix users, NBC is pulling the series from Netflix at the end of next year and bringing it to its forthcoming streamer. It was and remains a hot commodity.

Meanwhile, two key stars of the show — Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, the actresses who played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin, respectively — are about to launch their own Office-themed podcast that will take fans on a ride down memory lane.

The weekly podcast launches Oct. 16 on Stitcher’s Earwolf comedy network, and you’ll find it on Apple’s podcast service, Spotify and other major podcast sources. In each episode, Jenna and Angela (who also happen to be real-life best friends), will take viewers behind the scenes and share memories along with fun, nostalgic tidbits about every episode of the show. A super-timely treat for fans, too, given that the 15th anniversary of the show’s US debut will be just around the corner, come 2020.

“It seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans,” Fischer wrote in a statement posted on Instagram, which you can read below.

As a measure of how popular The Office remains with fans, Nielsen estimated that viewers streamed the series over 52 billion minutes in 2018. The show, a reimagining of the version that began in the UK, ran on NBC from 2005 through 2013 over nine seasons, going on to become a popular fixture among Netflix’s licensed TV series.