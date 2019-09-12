Two stars of ‘The Office’ are launching a nostalgic podcast about the series

It’s been a little more than six years now since NBC’s beloved workplace mockumentary The Office broadcast its Season 9 series finale. Since that time, the series about a regional office for a fictional paper supply company has seen its fandom only continue to swell. Open up Instagram, and you’ll find an endless number of The Office meme accounts. Much to the consternation of Netflix users, NBC is pulling the series from Netflix at the end of next year and bringing it to its forthcoming streamer. It was and remains a hot commodity.
Meanwhile, two key stars of the show — Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, the actresses who played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin, respectively — are about to launch their own Office-themed podcast that will take fans on a ride down memory lane.
The weekly podcast launches Oct. 16 on Stitcher’s Earwolf comedy network, and you’ll find it on Apple’s podcast service, Spotify and other major podcast sources. In each episode, Jenna and Angela (who also happen to be real-life best friends), will take viewers behind the scenes and share memories along with fun, nostalgic tidbits about every episode of the show. A super-timely treat for fans, too, given that the 15th anniversary of the show’s US debut will be just around the corner, come 2020.
“It seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans,” Fischer wrote in a statement posted on Instagram, which you can read below.
My bff @angelakinsey and I are excited to be teaming up with @earwolf to bring you our new podcast Office Ladies! Each week we will watch an episode of The Office and tell you all the behind-the-scenes scoop and trivia…the kind of stuff that only two people who were there can know. There might be some tangents about our lives, our friendship, our cats and our Target runs. We will also answer your questions!! It starts Wednesday October 16th so get ready to watch The Office with us!! We can’t wait! #theoffice #officeladies #bffs (“Office Ladies" will be available on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and anywhere you can download podcasts.) LINK IN BIO!
As a measure of how popular The Office remains with fans, Nielsen estimated that viewers streamed the series over 52 billion minutes in 2018. The show, a reimagining of the version that began in the UK, ran on NBC from 2005 through 2013 over nine seasons, going on to become a popular fixture among Netflix’s licensed TV series.