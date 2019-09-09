There’s another Disney+ deal that cuts the price to less than $5 per month

There’s no two ways about it, Disney+ as it’s officially structured already offers a great deal for subscribers. Given all the content that will be available from brands like Marvel and Pixar, plus support for four simultaneous streams and 4K video on the cheapest plan which starts at $6.99 per month, that is a textbook example of value for money. Still, interest in available discounts and deals for Disney’s new subscription service has been incredibly high, and on the heels of one such offer we reported on in recent days, we’ve now got another to tell you about.

Owners of Disney-branded Visa cards have reportedly been receiving exclusive promotional deals offering discounted subscription pricing for Disney’s forthcoming streamer, which launches on Nov. 12.

According to Cord Cutters News, the deals are as follows:

Disney Visa Card owners can take $20 off a 2-year Disney+ subscription, paying $119 — which works out to about $4.96 per month before taxes. Signing up for a 3-year subscription would give you $40 off, for a total of $169. That one works out to about $4.69 per month before taxes.

These offers are reportedly available through Sept. 30, and you’ve got to use a Disney Visa Card to redeem them. As an added bonus, Disney is also throwing in a Lady and the Tramp poster in honor of the upcoming live-action series based on the original animated film when you take advantage of one of these offers.

There doesn’t seem to be a special website you use to take advantage of this offer — the key ingredient being simply a Disney Visa Card and coupon codes that are being sent out with mailers to card owners. Here’s a photo from a member of the “What’s On Disney Plus” Facebook group who shared an image of this offer that he got in the mail:

Image Source: Facebook