The top 15 most-watched shows in July across Netflix, HBO, and other platforms

I’ve seen a fair amount of online chatter and news coverage in recent days using the imminent arrival of Disney+ and other similar new streaming options to question what all this means for Netflix — indeed, whether Netflix has now become the over-large, Blockbuster-like incumbent it once fought to replace.

Almost everywhere you look, rivals are increasingly trying to bottle some of the Netflix magic for themselves. Heck, Disney+ is about to launch a mega-bundle that costs the same as a Standard Netflix plan (but includes Hulu, Disney+ as well as ESPN+), which certainly sounds like a heck of an offering. Netflix, meanwhile, is pressing forward and still following its own playbook — with the recent announcement that it’s bought the Game of Thrones’ showrunners in a $200 million deal serving as yet another reminder that it remains the force in streaming to beat.

That last fact might come to mind when looking over the list below of the most-watched TV shows across all the major streaming platforms, including Hulu, HBO, and Amazon as well as Netflix. The data comes via Reelgood, a streaming search engine that shared with us a list of the most-watched series its users were bingeing across all of those platforms last month.

Reelgood bills itself as a TV Guide of sorts for the streaming world, and it lets users browse and sort through various TV series and movies by different factors. Before we present the top 15 most-watched shows, no surprise — Netflix, to bring it back to what we mentioned earlier, far and away dominates the list of titles.

Here’s the full list, along with the Reelgood links that take you to pages with information about the shows and where you can stream them: