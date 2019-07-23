This is our best look at Samsung’s iPad Pro rival that’s unlike any other Android tablet

The best tablet money can buy right now is Apple’s iPad Pro, and there’s no question about it. The powerful hardware combined with the only mobile operating system that’s optimized for tablet use make the iPad a great laptop replacement for many people. It’s not quite the laptop killer that Apple wants it to be, but iPadOS 13 will help in that regard. But that doesn’t mean Android device vendors have given up on making great tablets, at least when it comes to hardware. The best Android tablet so far this year is launching soon, complete with a few unique features that aren’t even available on the iPad Pro.

The Galaxy Tab S6 started leaking in earnest a few weeks ago. We saw photos of a prototype device, and then we learned all of its specs and features from a couple of detailed reports that followed. This brings us to Evan Blass tweet below, which includes a Galaxy Tab S6 press render that seems to confirm previous leaks. The leaker has regularly shared on social media images of unreleased devices, and there’s no reason to question the authenticity of the image:

However, the render does little to share the tablet’s unique features, but it does tell us the tablet features a large display with uniform bezels.

The Galaxy Tab S6 does pack quite a few features that won’t be available on the iPad or competing Android tablets, including a dual-lens camera on the back, an S Pen stylus that attaches magnetically to the back, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. Of those, only the sensor isn’t definitively confirmed, because that’s not a detail that you can observe by looking at leaked photos. Then again, the only other biometrics alternative would be for the Tab S6 to feature 3D face recognition, which is probably not going to happen.

The tablet is also supposed to feature an OLED 10.5-inch display, a feature that you won’t find on competing machines.

If there’s one thing not to like about this Android tablet, that’s the lack of a headphone jack, which is a surprising move from the only company that vigorously defended the 3.5mm port in the past few years.

When it comes to specs, the Tab S6 will pack a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, according to leaks, which is the standard configuration of most high-end Android smartphones this year.

The Galaxy Tab S6 should be unveiled in the coming weeks, leaks said, likely at the Galaxy Note 10 August 7th launch event.